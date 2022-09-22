Charges filed against 62-year-old suspect in a string of burglaries

Buffalo police on Wednesday arrested 62-year-old Ronald Cohen of Buffalo on charges in connection with a string of burglaries this month in the Elmwood Bryant neighborhood.

Cohen is suspected of committing five burglaries on the 300 block of Linwood Avenue, one burglary on the 100 block of Linwood, and a petit larceny on the 500 block of Elmwood Avenue between Sept. 4 and Sept. 20, according to a release from the Buffalo Police Department.

Cohen was charged with six counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree criminal mischief, three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny; two counts fourth degree criminal mischief, two counts petit larceny; one count third-degree criminal mischief and one count of attempted petit larceny.

Police previously arrested him on Aug. 25 on a criminal mischief charge for an incident that occurred on the 500 block of Elmwood. He was also arrested on Aug. 27 and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and petit larceny for an incident on the 1300 block of Main Street.

The arrest was made without incident. The investigation is ongoing.