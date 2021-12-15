 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charges brought in social media threat against Sweet Home schools
0 comments

Charges brought in social media threat against Sweet Home schools

Support this work for $1 a month

A juvenile was charged following an investigation into a threat made over social media against the Sweet Home School District, Amherst police reported Wednesday.

Police said their investigation into the threat began Sunday. Officers worked with the district to determine no students, teachers or staff were in any danger and the threat was not credible. Classes went on as scheduled Monday.

Amherst police consulted with the Family Court division of the Erie County Attorney's Office and authorities referred the juvenile to Erie County Family Court, where the case will proceed.

Police declined to provide additional information about the specific threat, nor did they say which school within the district was the focus of the threat.

Police also did not provide the age or gender of the person accused of making the threat nor did they say whether the juvenile in question is a Sweet Home student.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal civil rights charges

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Sweet Home student arrested, charged with making social media threats against school
Local News

Sweet Home student arrested, charged with making social media threats against school

  • Updated

A 15-year-old Sweet Home High School student was arrested and will be charged with making a terroristic threat after he allegedly made threats to the Amherst school via social media, the Amherst Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said the threats were made last week and that they were able to identify the student responsible for the threats through interviews

Sweet Home High School student arrested, accused of making terroristic threat
Local News

Sweet Home High School student arrested, accused of making terroristic threat

  • Updated

A 16-year-old Sweet Home High School student was arrested Friday for allegedly making a terroristic threat, according to the Amherst Police Department. Detectives from the Amherst Police’s Special Victims Unit made the arrest following an extensive investigation of a threat that was reported Monday to Sweet Home High School administrators, police said. The unidentified youth was taken to Erie

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News