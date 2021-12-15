Charges brought in social media threat against Sweet Home schools

A juvenile was charged following an investigation into a threat made over social media against the Sweet Home School District, Amherst police reported Wednesday.
Police said their investigation into the threat began Sunday. Officers worked with the district to determine no students, teachers or staff were in any danger and the threat was not credible. Classes went on as scheduled Monday.
Amherst police consulted with the Family Court division of the Erie County Attorney's Office and authorities referred the juvenile to Erie County Family Court, where the case will proceed.
Police declined to provide additional information about the specific threat, nor did they say which school within the district was the focus of the threat.
Police also did not provide the age or gender of the person accused of making the threat nor did they say whether the juvenile in question is a Sweet Home student.
Stephen T. Watson
News Staff Reporter
I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com
