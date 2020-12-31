Changing the system: Leaders share ideas for improving refugee health care

“They’re just stuck,” Glick says. “I don’t see the point. Why make elderly refugees have to pass an exam in English?”

Stabilize the Victims of Crime Act fund. Domestic abuse through violence, manipulation and isolation is a key focus area for Amy Fleischauer, director of survivor support services at the International Institute of Buffalo. She is hoping the VOCA fund, which supports programs for people who are the target of domestic violence, will be stabilized. VOCA’s financing comes from the penalties paid for white-collar crime prosecution, which was down 26% to 30% during the first three years of the Trump administration, and ground to a near-halt during the pandemic.

It’s likely that the Department of Justice under a Biden administration will more aggressively prosecute white-collar crime.

“I imagine that will be a pretty big change,” Fleischauer said. “The money that will be going into that victims fund will also be significant, and allows us to do our work and do it better.”