Changes ensure Council can grant landmark status to buildings before demolition

Demolishing Buffalo's historic buildings became harder Tuesday.
The Common Council unanimously voted to put a moratorium on demolishing landmark-eligible buildings until it renders decisions on them.
The Department of Permit and Inspection Services, separately, also agreed to extend a demolition waiting period from 30 days to 60 days to give more time for the Buffalo Preservation Board to render an advisory opinion to the Council on a local landmarking application.
"The Preservation Board appreciates the modifications that allow us to properly consider applications for landmark status," said Gwen Howard, the Preservation Board's chairwoman. "This will allow us to hold all of the required meetings with appropriate notice to make informed recommendations to the council."
The impetus to amend the city's preservation ordinance – initiated by Fillmore Council Member Mitchell Nowakowski and Niagara Council Member David Rivera – came after developer Nick Sinatra sought a demolition permit for a 1907 house at 184 W. Utica St. That triggered a filing for a local landmark designation by the Campaign for Greater Buffalo Architecture, Culture & History. The house was torn down two days after the Preservation Board unanimously recommended landmark status and before the Common Council had a chance to weigh in.
The Buffalo Preservation Board and the Common Council would have more time to consider granting local historic landmark status to buildings targeted for demolition in legislation introduced Tuesday in the Common Council. The financial implications to an owner or developer to stabilize a property if it were landmarked would also be considered in the amendment to a city ordinance
A local landmark designation, somewhat similar to placement on the National Register of Historic Places, offers some protection against demolition, as well as inappropriate alterations.
The house was in Rivera's district and he was angered to learn that the demolition occurred without his knowledge.
The Department of Permit and Inspections has followed an administrative order issued by former Commissioner Richard Tobe in February 2008 that calls for a decision by both the Preservation Board and the Council to be reached in 30 days. That timetable has proved impossible to meet.
The Preservation Board meets twice monthly, and it has to advertise a public hearing and notify property owners by registered mail 15 days in advance. The Council assigns landmark requests to its Legislative Committee first, and alternates weeks between full Council sessions and committee meetings.
A memorandum of understanding to be signed by the Council, the Department of Permits and Inspections and the Preservation Board will spell out the 60-day period.
When a demolition request is not pending, the Preservation Board has 60 days upon the receipt of a completed landmark application to schedule a public hearing and 90 days to reach a decision.
Nowakowski said the 60-day time frame will make it possible for the Preservation Board to reach a decision without the wrecking ball demolishing the building first.
"The purpose of this amendment is to be respectful of appropriate developments, while ensuring landmark applications submitted receive their due diligence," Nowakowski said.
Nowakowski and Rivera introduced an amendment last April that has been revised to include the demolition moratorium.
"We're strongly relieved that this change has taken place to make sure we do have an appropriate amount of them to protect locally significant landmarks," said Jessie Fisher, executive director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara. "The demolition moratorium is incredibly important change to the law that will result in our being able to save far more buildings than we can today."
Fisher hopes this will open the door to other changes she said will extend further protections to landmark-eligible buildings.
"We are hoping this is a precursor to a larger effort to bring the 1974 preservation ordinance up to 21th-century standards," Fisher said.
