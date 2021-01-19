Changes ensure Council can grant landmark status to buildings before demolition

Proposed Buffalo preservation law would extend deadlines for landmark status The Buffalo Preservation Board and the Common Council would have more time to consider granting local historic landmark status to buildings targeted for demolition in legislation introduced Tuesday in the Common Council. The financial implications to an owner or developer to stabilize a property if it were landmarked would also be considered in the amendment to a city ordinance

A local landmark designation, somewhat similar to placement on the National Register of Historic Places, offers some protection against demolition, as well as inappropriate alterations.

The house was in Rivera's district and he was angered to learn that the demolition occurred without his knowledge.

The Department of Permit and Inspections has followed an administrative order issued by former Commissioner Richard Tobe in February 2008 that calls for a decision by both the Preservation Board and the Council to be reached in 30 days. That timetable has proved impossible to meet.

The Preservation Board meets twice monthly, and it has to advertise a public hearing and notify property owners by registered mail 15 days in advance. The Council assigns landmark requests to its Legislative Committee first, and alternates weeks between full Council sessions and committee meetings.

A memorandum of understanding to be signed by the Council, the Department of Permits and Inspections and the Preservation Board will spell out the 60-day period.

When a demolition request is not pending, the Preservation Board has 60 days upon the receipt of a completed landmark application to schedule a public hearing and 90 days to reach a decision.

