Tucked in the crook of Amherst Street and Military Road, parallel to the CSX railroad tracks, Chandler Street was for many years a place with few landmarks to recommend it.

You might say the street lay two blocks north of Assumption Church, though the old Polish parish dwindled each year.

You could also say it ran past the Buffalo Weaving or Niagara Lubricant plants, though the former closed in 2003 and fire gutted the latter eight years later.

Now Chandler Street – sometimes styled “Chandlerville,” though not without contention – is a landmark in its own right, a dining and nightlife destination on par with parts of downtown or the Elmwood Village. The former Barcalo Manufacturing plant now sells craft beers and wood-fired pizzas. Abandoned factories became startup space and upscale loft apartments.

On May 22, developer Rocco Termini opened a $25-per-head pool club on the street, furthering his yearslong plan to transform Chandler from a dead-end, debris-strewn, postindustrial byway to a destination for the types of young, upwardly mobile people Buffalo has historically struggled to lure. New businesses have generated dozens of jobs on the street, and a food incubator that opened in 2019 created opportunities for creators and small entrepreneurs.

Neighbors have seen “unbelievable” benefits, as well, Termini said, in the form of higher property values and increased business interest – not to mention environmental remediation that cleaned up properties loaded with asbestos and lead.

But the opening weeks of the new pool club were marred by fierce reaction to its strict and since-retracted dress code. The rules, put in place after an opening day fight, banned hoodies, work boots and other items that hundreds of critics on social media and online reviews sites said targeted working-class people and people of color. From an apartment two blocks away on Peter Street, 23-year-old Fasha Antonio tweeted that the rules were “sexist and racist.”

That wasn’t all, though: It was “absurd and cruel,” she wrote, to locate "an expensive and out-of-touch day club” in a diverse, working-class neighborhood.

In the following weeks, the dress code incident would continue to raise a type of question that Buffalo has rarely had to own: If a place becomes a destination for people from elsewhere, what does it become for the people who call that place home?

Such questions have illuminated debates across several Buffalo neighborhoods, as well as the mayoral race between incumbent Byron Brown and upstart India Walton. They have also simmered on the edges of Chandler Street, said several neighborhood leaders and residents.

“What we’re hearing from people in the community is that they feel separated from this, almost like they exist on their own island,” said Deneb Pirrone, the president of the Black Rock Riverside Alliance, a community revitalization group. “But obviously we want money, resources and investors to come from outside the area.”

Termini says he has delivered that.

"I think we have now over 300 people working on that street on a daily basis," Termini said. "Before there were none – zero. And that was our vision: To make it a go-to street in the city."

To be clear, the more than one dozen residents and neighborhood leaders interviewed for this piece praised the transformation of a street where few expected to see much besides weeds and parking lots. Almost everyone said they felt the Chandler Street development had been good for Black Rock.

But few residents of the immediate blocks around Chandler Street have ever interacted with the company remaking the neighborhood. Some neighbors resent the new name “Chandlerville.” Others regret that they aren’t part of its target audience.

Several residents who spoke to The News said they looked forward to the pool, in particular, where they hoped their kids could swim in the summer. Dress code aside, however, the $80 to $100 it costs to bring a family of four to the pool represents a splurge for many in the neighborhood. Before taxes, the average household’s weekly income falls just under $600.

“I think overall it’s a very good thing – anything bringing people into the neighborhood is great,” said Diana Guild, the former president of the neighborhood group Believe in Black Rock. “But the people going there don’t do anything else in Black Rock, and there’s nobody at these places who live here locally. They don’t have the income for it.”

Change ‘for the better’

For more than 20 years, Chandler Street embodied the sort of forlorn Buffalo places that gave the city its Rust Belt reputation. Once a sort of urban frontier, opened by the Belt Line in the 1880s, the area around Grant and Amherst streets attracted both Eastern European immigrants and small-scale manufacturers in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In 1915, Chandler Street ran through rows of brick industrial buildings and small clusters of workers’ homes. But two generations later, both the industry and the immigrants’ children began leaving Buffalo.

By 2012, the year when developers started poking around Chandler, the area had become a patchwork of warehouses, abandoned buildings and urban prairie between two small clusters of houses, what Termini would later call “an industrial ghetto” in comments to reporters.

In the ‘90s and early aughts, a local gang started at least eight fires in abandoned warehouses, causing millions of dollars in damage. The body of a Hertel Avenue store owner was found, shot “execution style,” in a parking lot on Chandler.

But the area showed potential for development. Chandler Street sits less than a mile from SUNY Buffalo State and three blocks from the Amherst Street Wegmans. It also lies in the middle of the Tonawanda Street Brownfield Opportunity Area, a corridor that the state and city targeted for redevelopment. When Termini launched his first project there in 2016, he promised to build out the sort of “cool space” that might attract out-of-town startups.

The developer has since invested almost $50 million in former industrial buildings on Chandler, including $5 million on environmental remediation to remove PCB, lead and other carcinogens from the soil and groundwater. For that work, he will collect at least $16.2 million in tax breaks, redevelopment grants and historic and brownfield tax credits, according to published records.

Ask anyone on the surrounding streets what they make of Chandler, and they say they are grateful to see the street salvaged. While majority-industrial since the late 1800s, Chandler Street adjoins a wedge of well-kept one- and two-family houses that stretches south from Grote Street to Amherst. Neat porches sport Bills flags, satellite dishes and hanging baskets of petunias. Black Rock's residents are line cooks, janitorial supervisors, retirees and LPNs: “The people who flip your burgers and watch your kids,” Guild said.

Unlike many parts of Buffalo, Black Rock grew both more populous and more wealthy in the past decade, but it’s hardly rich. Today, the average household earns about $31,000 per year before taxes, and pays just over $700 in rent, according to the census. That affordability attracts students, young families and immigrants, said Antonio, who worked in refugee resettlement before the pandemic – people with a deep interest in their community's development.

Many specifically praise the food businesses that set up shop at 27 and 37 Chandler, and enjoy the music that drifts from Tappo on weekend evenings. There’s less “nonsense” now, too, said Karen Majerowski, who owns a home on Grote Street.

She sees fewer overdoses, fewer robberies and more signs that people take pride in their homes. Since July 2011, the value of an average, “middle-tier” home in Black Rock more than tripled, from less than $28,000 to just over $101,000, according to the real estate site Zillow. That far exceeds the 10-year growth of the overall metro area.

“I was really thinking about moving,” Majerowski said. “But I think things are changing for the better … I’m really thinking that it’s a place for us to stay, as opposed to bailing out.”

Neighbors also talk about a new sense of excitement on their blocks – a vague and buoying feeling that progress has at last reached them. Even on weeknights, the patio at Tappo Pizza brims with young families and throngs of 20-somethings, sipping beer under the restaurant’s butter yellow umbrellas. An estimated 700 people traipse in and out of Termini’s Chandler Street properties each week, according to a 2019 planning board application.

In addition to his businesses, Termini’s tenants include a craft cidery, an urban mushroom farm, a startup that develops insurance software and a fermented foods producer, called Barrel + Brine, that gave away free bagged lunches to families in need at the start of the pandemic.

“Chandler Street went from nothing to vibrant, flourishing businesses,” said Stacie Kowalski, who spent part of her childhood on Grote Street and now owns a salon at 166 Chandler. “A few years ago, nobody went down here unless they were drag-racing, cutting through or dumping garbage. Nobody even knew where Chandler Street was.”

'So much more' could be done

But development comes with complications, as other neighborhoods around the city know well. Even as they laud the rescue of Chandler Street, some neighbors gripe about its consequences: the increased traffic, the drunk people, the rats displaced by construction. For a period in the summer of 2018, one Chandler Street resident said he found vomit or used condoms in his front yard almost every weekend.

But who, the resident asked, could he call about the problem? Most residents say they have never met or spoken to anyone from Termini’s development firm, which held no community meetings outside the one-off daytime sessions required by the city Planning Board.

Termini also declined to join the Grant-Amherst Business Association on more than one occasion, both its current and former presidents said. (Termini told The News he joined years ago, but stopped attending when he grew too busy for it.) The association sponsors community events and engages local business owners in “charitable, philanthropic and benevolent” endeavors. Its former president, Lou Haremski, concluded his term with a sharp-elbowed editorial in The Riverside Review scolding Chandlerville for isolating itself from the rest of the neighborhood.

Haremski singled out the name “Chandlerville” for particular scorn: The brand emerged not long after his group, and several others, began erecting signs and forming museums to preserve the legacy of Black Rock. In late March, after a Buffalo woman criticized the name on social media, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz also weighed in.

“A bunch of new urban hipsters don't get to wipe off the map a proud name with a long history,” he tweeted. Termini said a reporter coined the term, and that he does not use or promote it.

As for Chandler Street itself, the potholed road – which lacks sidewalks and curbs in places – hasn't caught up with the level of change around it. The Department of Public Works estimates it will cost taxpayers more than $600,000 to repair the street and related infrastructure. In other parts of the city, developers have made agreements to help pay for infrastructure improvements in lieu of property taxes. No such agreement exists on Chandler.

“I don't really know what their plan is down in Roccoville, because I can't believe he spent $50 million but couldn't spend another few bucks to fix the road,” said Ken Fawcett, a plumbing contractor who owns several houses on the western end of the street. “ ... I think they did a lot to Chandler to make money, but not a lot for the neighborhood.”

On May 22, the new, $4 million Tappo Day Club opened on Chandler Street after more than a year of construction. The club – with its twin lines of lounge chairs, rooftop bar and palm-leaf murals – sits on the site of a former facility for the Manhattan Project, between an anonymous hillock of dirt and a fenced lot for construction vehicles.

Some nearby residents believed the pool would cost “a few bucks,” as TV news put it, or operate on a seasonal pass model in which they could pay $50 or $100 for the summer. The nearest public pool, at Forest Avenue and Grant Street, closed for the season this year because of citywide lifeguard shortages.

Instead, the pool club, when it opened, advertised mai tais and $215 bottles of Italian prosecco. Termini has said that, when planning his projects, he hoped to attract “software developers,” “young people” and “hipsters.”

“It’s too bar-like to bring a kid in for swimming,” said Bonnie Pendergast, a 20-year resident of Howell Street who has otherwise been "happy" to see "someone doing something" on Chandler. “It’s also quite expensive. If I took my granddaughter, it’s $50 – and I’m on Social Security now.”

During the pool’s second full week in operation, a Buffalo woman tweeted a photo of the club’s lengthy dress code, which banned hoodies, “baggy clothing,” “excessive” jewelry and several other items often associated with Black culture. In the weeklong uproar that followed, Termini apologized and retracted the dress code, saying in a company statement that Tappo “will continue to be inclusive of all and denounce discrimination in any form.”

But Chris Muscarella, who has never patronized any of the new Chandler businesses in his 11 years living down the street, read about the ban on work boots and graphic T-shirts and hesitated to bring his daughter. The 40-year-old maintenance technician, who is white, wondered what kind of reception he would get if he walked in wearing his work uniform.

“ ‘Chandlerville’ sounds like a really nice community,” Muscarella said. “But I want to know if we can be part of his community down there.”

In an interview, Termini emphasized that home values around Chandler Street doubled since he began work there, and that remediation efforts at his properties improved the health of the neighborhood. Hundreds of people now flock there each week, he said, a precondition for further business growth and investment in the area.

Termini also said he “disagreed” with the suggestion that the price point at Tappo Day Club might make it inaccessible to local residents.

“I think it's affordable to almost anyone,” he said. “We have certain expenses that we have to make – we can't give things away for free. That's what people expect.”

But neighborhood advocates have, in fact, floated different expectations. The Black Rock Riverside Alliance “is very supportive of initiatives like the Chandler Street development,” the organization said in a written statement.

“However,” they added, “it is the position of the Alliance that if a business is incentivized to operate within an underdeveloped area, they should also be willing to give back to that community.” Specifically, the alliance has called on developers who receive tax breaks, including Termini, to employ more local residents in living-wage jobs, support neighborhood nonprofits, join the business association and better account for the needs and wants of nearby residents when considering expansion or new tenants.

Neighbors say, if Termini’s willing, they have some suggestions. They would appreciate a place for their kids to go. Maybe an ice cream or hot dog stand.

“I don’t want to come off as ungrateful for the development and economic activity,” said Pirrone, the organization’s president. “But there’s so much more that can be done.”

“For us," he later added, "the question is: ‘Does a rising tide lift all ships, or does it drown the folks who aren’t able to make it to higher ground?’ ”