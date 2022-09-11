Ceremonies in Western New York commemorate 9/11 victims, keep promise to 'never forget'

Nick Robinson volunteered at Ground Zero on Sept. 11, 2001, along with several other Lancaster volunteer firefighters who drove seven hours to reach what remained of the World Trade Center.

"Unfortunately, we were hoping for search and rescue but it was more search and recovery," Robinson said.

Robinson was at Russell J. Salvatore's Heroes & Patriots Memorial Park on Transit Road in Amherst on Sunday for a commemoration of that tragic day, one of many occurring in Western New York and around the country. Robinson was with 10-year-old son Sean and brother Scott, a volunteer with the Twin District Fire Department. The family has had firefighters in Lancaster for some six generations.

"This day has a special meaning to me," Robinson said. "To see a lot of people come out and not forget after 21 years means a lot."

The event was organized, as it has been each year since the tragedy, by Chapter 47 of the Red Knights International Firefighters Motorcycle Club.

The ceremony began with a solemn procession featuring Marley Becker on bagpipes, an honor guard and firefighters, law enforcement and other first responders. The ringing of a fire bell was done three times in a row, followed by the playing of "Taps" to remember those killed in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.

"Duty, honor and courage is right on the front of our new bell," said Dan Curtis, the chapter's chaplain. "That's why we all do what we do."

Curtis recalled how the club held its first 9/11 commemorative ceremony in 2002 "with a dozen people and a bouquet of flowers." Club officers presented Salvatore with a framed plaque thanking him for his support for veterans and first responders.

"This continues the promise made 21 years ago that we will never forget," said Garret Clebersley, the chapter's president.

He recalled "the people that died that day, the first responders that died that day, the military members, and the people who continue to die since they helped at the World Trade Center."

Rachel Jackson of Alden was a freshman in high school when 9/11 hit.

"I remember watching the news coverage with a pit in my stomach and so concerned about what it meant for the next day," Jackson said. "Waking up the next day and seeing our country united gave me hope we can make it through anything."

Army veteran John Miskey felt a need to be there despite a drizzling rain.

"Carrying on that memory and recognizing anyone who served and serves us today is powerful," he said.

A ceremony earlier Sunday at Amherst Memorial Hill Grove honored 27 victims who lived in or had a familial or professional connection to Amherst and Western New York, with the names of each read aloud followed by the tolling of the bell by the Getzville Fire Company.

Two others were also remembered – Ron Smeller of the Ellicott Creek Volunteer Fire Company and Irv Isenberg from the Getzville Fire Company who later died from a form of cancer linked to Ground Zero exposure. They were two of 16 Amherst firefighters from five companies who helped at Ground Zero.

"Sept. 11, 2001, is a day many of us will never forget – the horrific attacks to our beloved country," Supervisor Brian Kulpa said. "It was a tragic time but also a moment where our country united and stood together."

The event, which drew around 80 people, included a tribute to Leonard Castrianno, who died earlier this year and was the driving force behind the creation of the grove and a founding member of the 9/11 Commemorative Committee. His son Leonard died in the inside the World Trade Center North Tower.

"Americans must remember the civilians, firefighters, police officers and dedicated flight crews who died on that terrible day," Amherst Council Member Deborah Bruch Bucki said.

She is the Town Board's liaison with the Amherst 9/11 Commemoration Committee and helped present the event.