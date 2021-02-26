CEO says he won't let USS The Sullivans sink

But now the need is immediate, and the park is reaching out to the public.

"We're guessing she's got at least two to five holes that sprung out," Marzello said, adding the damage probably is a result of ice freezing and thawing, or debris floating down the Buffalo River. The ship also could have been damaged in storms with high winds, he said.

"At this point the ship requires $100,000 in emergency repairs just to keep her afloat until we can begin the long-term repairs. We are asking for help from the public to raise the $100,000," Marzello said.

The park is using pumps to remove the water, but they are struggling to keep up, he said. The leak is below the water line. There could be 3 to 4 feet of water in the compartment, which is not on the tour route, he said. It is feared more hull damage could result in the next four to six weeks of winter weather.

The naval park launched a major fundraising campaign last July called All Hands on Deck to raise money to support its operations, in light of reduced visitors and revenues because of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.