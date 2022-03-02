Central Park post office to be renamed after war hero

WASHINGTON – The House this week passed legislation sponsored by Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, renaming the Central Park Post Office at 170 Manhattan Ave. after World War II veteran Indiana Hunt-Martin.

Hunt-Martin, a Buffalo resident who died in 2020, was a member of the first African American Women's Army Corps unit and the only one to serve in World War II.

"Indiana Hunt-Martin was a member of the renowned Six Triple Eight Central Postal Directory Battalion during World War II, which was tasked with processing and routing undelivered mail sent between families in the United States and Americans stationed in Europe," Higgins said.

Noting that Hunt-Martin frequented the Central Park Post Office for decades, Higgins said she was thrilled with the effort to name it after her, which local veterans advocate Sandi Williams started.

"Throughout her life and military service, Indiana Hunt-Martin experienced racism and sexism firsthand, but no amount of discrimination prevented her from serving her country," Higgins said. "Her courage and bravery paved the way for future generations of African American women serving in the military."

The bill now goes to the Senate, where passage is expected shortly.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.