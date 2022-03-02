 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Park post office to be renamed after war hero
Central Park post office to be renamed after war hero

Rep. Brian Higgins has filed legislation to name the Central Park Post Office after the late Indiana Hunt-Martin, a Women’s Army Corps veteran. 

WASHINGTON – The House this week passed legislation sponsored by Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, renaming the Central Park Post Office at 170 Manhattan Ave. after World War II veteran Indiana Hunt-Martin.

Hunt-Martin, a Buffalo resident who died in 2020, was a member of the first African American Women's Army Corps unit and the only one to serve in World War II.

"Indiana Hunt-Martin was a member of the renowned Six Triple Eight Central Postal Directory Battalion during World War II, which was tasked with processing and routing undelivered mail sent between families in the United States and Americans stationed in Europe," Higgins said.

Noting that Hunt-Martin frequented the Central Park Post Office for decades, Higgins said she was thrilled with the effort to name it after her, which local veterans advocate Sandi Williams started.

"Throughout her life and military service, Indiana Hunt-Martin experienced racism and sexism firsthand, but no amount of discrimination prevented her from serving her country," Higgins said. "Her courage and bravery paved the way for future generations of African American women serving in the military."

The bill now goes to the Senate, where passage is expected shortly.

