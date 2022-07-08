Central New Yorker gets eight years for robbing banks in Buffalo, outside Rochester

A man from outside Syracuse was sentenced Friday to more than eight years in federal prison for robbing banks in Buffalo and a Rochester suburb, as well as trying to rob a bank in Niagara Falls.
U.S. District Judge David G. Larimer handled down the 100-month sentence to Michael Tyo, 34, of Liverpool.
Rochester-based Assistant U.S. Attorney Katelyn M. Hartford, who handled the case, said Tyo robbed a Citizens Bank branch Aug. 24, 2019 inside the Tops Market in Brighton by giving a teller a detailed note that said, “if I even glimpse a dye-pack I will not hesitate to elevate the situation and you will be the first casualty.”
Three days later, he robbed a second Citizens branch inside the Tops Market on South Park Avenue in Buffalo, Hartford said, demanding $50 and $100 bills, and threatening in a note that he would use a gun if the teller didn't comply.
Tyo tried to rob a Key Bank branch on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls but left after the teller told him she couldn't access money because of a computer problem.
People are also reading…
The Brighton Police Department and FBI investigated the case.
email: sscanlon@buffnews.com
Twitter: @BNrefresh, @ScottBScanlon