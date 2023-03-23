The Central Library has hired Buffalo Peacekeepers to help prevent and quell violent episodes that have flared since the start of the year.

Starting Monday, the library will employ five members of the anti-violence initiative of Back to Basics Outreach Ministries as hours resume from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.

The Peacekeepers will remain through the school year, which ends in June.

Library closing hours were shortened to 3 p.m. on March 10, a temporary solution until its leaders could develop a strategy to deal with fighting that involved as many as dozens of kids and occurred in and outside the building along Lafayette Square.

Some of the incidents included physical altercations with library staff.

"I think the Peacemakers will be a really valuable partner in making sure everyone who walks through our doors will feel welcome and safe," said John Spears, director of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library System.

Spears said the earlier closing time helped reduce the frequency of incidents.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"As a public space, there are always going to be some incidents, but we did achieve what we were hoping to," Spears said. "I want to thank the community for its patience as we worked through this."

The Rev. James Giles, president and CEO of Back to Basics Outreach Ministries, expressed confidence that the Peacekeepers will help restore normalcy to the library.

"Everywhere we've gone, it's changed the atmosphere of what's going on, so I have no reason to believe we won't be successful," Giles said.

The Peacekeepers are currently stationed at 11 schools, including ones Giles called "the most volatile," and at Metro Rail stations. He suggested problems at the Central Library occurred because troublesome activities were stopped elsewhere.

Giles said the Peacekeepers will ensure that everyone respects that the library is a quiet place to study, read and do research.

Patrons will now come and go through the main entrance after 3 p.m., when the Ellicott Street entrance will close.

To help redirect youth, "creative activities and constructive projects" and speakers will be offered, he said.

"The Peacekeepers have proven they can relate to the kids," Giles said. "We see these kids every day. They know us, and we know them. There is a rapport and trust because they're community people. They tend to listen to community people a little more than if you're maybe in a uniform."

The library typically has four security guards and two sheriff's deputies in the county-owned building. Police backup was summoned on an almost weekly basis since the start of the year, Spears said, to help deal with violent outbreaks before the library shortened its hours.