A surge in the frequency and severity of violent incidents among high school students on weekdays has prompted the Central Library to shorten its hours, effective immediately.

"We have had fights start in the cafe area and then actually move outside," said John Spears, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library's director. "We have had fights start near the computer area and travel downstairs. We have had people engaged in physical altercations with staff and, much more frequently, engage in verbal confrontations.

"When you have this type of thing happening daily, hourly, it's a crisis," Spears said. "It has grown beyond us."

The Central Library had been open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays. Now, the Central Library will close at 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Central Library's weekend hours and the library system's 36 branches are unaffected.

Some of the fights have involved 20 to 30 people. Fights have also spilled out to the Washington Street ramp and the library's Ellicott Street entrance.

"We want the library to be a safe haven for kids. That's our goal," Spears said.

Since the start of the year, hundreds of kids are now coming into the library after school, a huge increase from even months ago, he said.

"We don't want to push these kids out of the library. We want them to be here," Spears said. "We need to come up with a strategy on how we can serve them and keep the environment that people expect in a public library."

The library typically has four security guards and two sheriff's deputies in the county-owned building, but even that's proven not to be enough. Police backup has been called in several times to deal with the escalating violence.

“Since the beginning of the year I don't think a week has gone by without law enforcement intervention,” Spears said.

He was quick to say that many of the kids do not engage in these behaviors. The library has also had success with an afterschool program, using crafts and games, that began with a handful of teens and on some days has 50 to 75 teens taking part.

Spears said there have been discussions with the Buffalo Peacekeepers about getting involved, and would welcome conversations with any community group that works with youth.

Spears said it is important to see what is happening in the library in a larger context, noting the huge fights that have broken out recently at Fountain Plaza, the Boulevard Mall and the Walden Galleria.

"What this says is the kids are not all right, right now," said Spears, who has worked at both urban and suburban libraries. "I'm not a sociologist, and there has been a lot said about this, but what's happening at the library is part of a larger picture.

"Our approach we want to take, and why we are taking this pause, is because we don’t just want a disciplinarian security answer to this that chases the kids out," he said.

Spears said he hopes the new hours will prove to be short-lived.

"We recognize that the situation has outgrown our ability to successfully meet the needs of the people who are here after 3:00," Spears said. “We need to take time to figure this out before something worse happens. That’s why we did what we did.”