Center focused on Italian Americans set to open today in Buffalo

The new location for CCI Buffalo will be the site of genealogy research, lessons in language and cooking and more, according to a news release from organizers.

To mark the event, former Buffalo Mayor Anthony Masiello, who served as the campaign chairman for CCI Buffalo, said: “I am proud to be part of this incredible collaborative team effort that will ensure our story will be preserved so current and future generations will understand the significant role the Italian community has played and continues to play in Buffalo's success.”