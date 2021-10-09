Center focused on Italian Americans set to open today in Buffalo

A place for capturing and sharing Italian American culture and history opened Saturday in Buffalo.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Saturday morning at the Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo's new home inside the former North Park library, 2351 Delaware Ave.
The new location for CCI Buffalo will be the site of genealogy research, lessons in language and cooking and more, according to a news release from organizers.
To mark the event, former Buffalo Mayor Anthony Masiello, who served as the campaign chairman for CCI Buffalo, said: “I am proud to be part of this incredible collaborative team effort that will ensure our story will be preserved so current and future generations will understand the significant role the Italian community has played and continues to play in Buffalo's success.”
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Charity Vogel
An editor on the city desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.