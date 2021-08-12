Census data shows Buffalo growing for first time in 70 years

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Buffalo's population is growing for the first time in 70 years, according to the 2020 census, defying both the predictions of local demographers and the longtime cultural and economic narrative of the Western New York region.

Driven by a sharp increase in Asian and multiracial residents, the city’s population grew to 278,349 people from 261,275 in 2010, its first such gain since the 1950 census. Erie County, meanwhile, grew from 919,040 to 954,236 people over the same period – a change concentrated not only in Buffalo, but also in Amherst, Lancaster and Hamburg. Erie County last recorded a decade of population growth in the 1970 census.

The figures from the decennial census, which the Constitution mandates, determine political representation for the region and influence the allocation of roughly $900 billion in federal spending, including more than $120 billion in New York State. In 2017, the latest year for which data are available, Erie and Niagara counties received more than $82.8 million in census-guided federal education and development grants, according to George Washington University’s Census Project.

