Cenedella promises serious primary challenge to Jacobs for Congress

A Republican primary for the new 23rd Congressional District may dominate this summer's political calendar, with fundraising posing no problem for either contestant.

Marc Cenedella, a Fredonia native and job search guru, says he is a candidate for a special election to fill the remainder of former Rep. Tom Reed's term, as well as the primary election for the reapportioned district for a term beginning Jan. 1.

That means a major battle is taking shape against Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park, who now inherits much of Reed's Southern Tier district. With Jacobs' ability to dip into his own personal fortune, as well as Cenedella's promise to use his resources, it appears a barrage of ads could fill the airwaves for both elections, now expected to take place on Aug. 23.

"I've seen how meaningful it is for people to get jobs to provide for their families and help build the economy," Cenedella said Wednesday, "so pro-growth policies to support that are what we need in D.C."

Sempolinski to seek Reed seat in special election; will yield to Jacobs for full term Steuben County Republican Chairman Joe Sempolinski, the former district director for ex-Rep. Tom Reed in the current 23rd Congressional District, said Monday he expects the district's 11 Republican chairs to back his effort against Max Della Pia, a retired Air Force officer whom Democrats have unofficially named to compete in the special election.

Cenedella injects a major dose of uncertainty for Republicans. Joe Sempolinski, the Steuben County chairman and former top aide to Reed, said this week he expects to gain the backing of most of the current district's leaders when they choose a candidate for the special election.

Because of the late date, the county chairs are empowered by state election law to choose the candidate.

"There will be a vote in the next 10 to 20 days, and until that vote happens, nothing is guaranteed," Cenedella said.

But even if the county chairs stick with Sempolinski, who says he will only serve the remainder of Reed's term if successful on Aug. 23, Cenedella says he is a candidate for the primary.

"I've had great conversations with the 11 chairs in the old district and the seven in the new district," he said.

Still, Jacobs emerges as the favorite – at least for the endorsement – throughout the new district and especially in Erie County, which is now home to 43% of the total vote.

At 51, Cenedella says he is devoting himself to the congressional effort after "living the American dream." A Yale University and Harvard Business School graduate, he founded TheLadders.com job search website connecting job searchers and job providers through the Manhattan-based company. Cenedella has also written best-selling books about the job hunt process, including "You're Better Than Your Job Search."

Now he has moved back to his native Fredonia and promises a full scale effort to capture the GOP primary and general election against Democrat Max Della Pia, a retired Air Force officer.

In 2012, he seriously explored a challenge to Gillibrand, with sources close to Cenedella reporting at the time that he was prepared to spend $15 million of his own money in the effort. Cenedella eventually opted against running.

Cenedella criticized Gov. Kathy Hochul for failing to immediately act on Reed's May 10 resignation, which would have resulted in a special election at least two weeks before the Aug. 23 primary and provided that much more representation for the district.

"She's playing games and denying the citizens of the 27th Congressional District a voice in Congress," he said.

But the governor told reporters on Wednesday that Reed had not properly submitted his resignation to the secretary of state. The New York Department of State reported minutes after the Hochul press conference that it had received Reed's letter.

"It would make sense to align with the election going on on Aug. 23," Hochul said, referring to the primary.

