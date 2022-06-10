Celebration next weekend will be 'the most important Juneteenth to ever be held'

For the first time since the pandemic began in 2020, Buffalo's annual Juneteenth Festival will be held in person.

That alone would be cause for extra celebration for Buffalo's Black community as it commemorates the the emancipation of enslaved people following the Civil War.

But this year's festival is taking on extra meaning this year, politicians and organizers said Friday, as the city continues to mourn and heal from a terror attack that claimed the lives of 10 Black people May 14 at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

"This was not just an attack on Black buffalo. This was an attack on Black America," Mayor Byron Brown said addressing a crowd of about 100 who gathered in Niagara Square to raise the red, black and green Black liberation flag. "And so this Juneteenth Festival takes on more significance than it ever has before. It takes on the significance of honoring those whose lives were snatched from them, of remembering the families who still grieve their beloved loved ones, remembering the survivors – those who were shot and survived. Those who were in the store and survived. Those that were in the neighborhood and survived."

The festival, now in its 47th year, is one of the largest celebrations of Juneteenth in the country, organizers said.

For the last two years, it was held virtually because of concerns over the spread of Covid-19. And then on May 11, the brick facade of the Juneteenth headquarters building crumbled.

This year's festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 18 and 19 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Brown promised a strong police presence at the park to allay concerns about safety.

"We will ensure that every resident of the City of Buffalo, New York and across the nation and internationally that comes to Juneteenth in Buffalo has a safe time, has a happy time, a time of reflection and a time to respect and honor the rich traditions and the rich Black history that we have here in the City of Buffalo," Brown said.

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes invited the national media who descended on Buffalo in the days after the May 14 massacre to return here for the occasion.

"You couldn't even see the parking lot (at Tops) there was so much media," she said. "You came when we were traumatized. Come while we celebrate."

Common Council President Darius Pridgen said he hoped that this Juneteenth in Buffalo will be "the most important Juneteenth ever to be held" – perhaps even the biggest Juneteenth celebration in the country.

He said some may question why Buffalo would want to go ahead with a large event after so much pain and trauma.

"Here's my question: Why not? Why would we allow a white supremacist who is sitting in jail to stop us from remembering that he was not the first one to massacre, he was not the first one to take the lives of Black people, Africans. He was not the first one. But we damn sure want to make sure that he is the last one," Pridgen said of the accused killer.

Pridgen had a suggestion on what else should happen next weekend.

"I hope wherever (the killer) is housed, that they put a TV when the Juneteenth parade is going on and let that person know you didn't stop anything," he said as the crowd clapped and cheered.

