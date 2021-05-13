CDC's new mask guidance prompts Cuomo to review Covid restrictions

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"It's just a goal. It's not based on anything. I do it the other way. I say, you look at the numbers every day. We'll decide what to do today on today's numbers," Cuomo said.

"I mean, I don't know what could be more transparent or without theory or opinion, you know. Frankly, I don't like when these politicians get up and say, 'Well, I'm planning in September that we're going to reopen because the numbers are going to be low.' How do you know what the numbers are going to be in September? What basis do you have for that?" Cuomo asked.

He then went on to slam some past statements by federal officials about the pandemic.

"When we started, 'Don't wear a mask. It's unnecessary.' When we started, 'It's going to be over by Easter.' When we started, 'Oh, it gets transferred from surfaces.' They've been wrong more than they've been right. So it's not a criticism. It's just a fact. So I don't believe in prophesying, 'cause it's a guess," Cuomo said.

Although Cuomo, in an appearance in the Bronx Thursday, bragged about the state's positive Covid-19 test rate falling to 1%, he said nothing about when he will leave behind the era of face masks, social distancing and capacity regulations.

To be sure, earlier this month, he made some movement in that direction.