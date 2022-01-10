CDC warns Americans not to travel to Canada

And to hear Higgins tell it, the warning against travel to Canada is just part of a larger failure by the CDC to deliver the most important information to Americans regarding Covid-19.

At this point in the pandemic, he said, the CDC should focus on telling Americans to get vaccinated, to get booster shots if they are vaccinated and to wear N-95 masks, which offer far greater protection against infection than cloth or surgical masks.

Higgins said the agency is losing credibility by consistently warning Americans against travel, instead of focusing on the need to take those protective measures.

"This is the largest public health agency in the world, and people are tuning it out," Higgins said. "Why? Because its information has been conflicting and confusing. And this flies in the face of the primary message that they should be sending to Americans and that is: get double vaxxed, get boostered and wear these masks."

The CDC is delivering most of that message, but it was secondary to the travel warning it issued for Canada on Monday.