CDC warns Americans not to travel to Canada

WASHINGTON – Americans should avoid traveling to Canada because of the new wave of Covid-19 cases the country is experiencing, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said Monday.
The CDC put Canada in its highest-risk category: Level Four, citing a "very high" risk of Covid-19 infection for travelers heading north. Canada previously had been in Level Three high-risk category.
Canadian officials, at a news briefing Friday, described the move as an attempt to discourage travel as the omicron variant spreads rapidly on both sides of the border.
Canada requires Americans on nonessential trips to be vaccinated, and will require essential travelers – such as medical personnel and truck drivers – to be vaccinated as of this Saturday.
However, "because of the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants," the CDC said in its Monday announcement. "Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Canada, including wearing a mask and staying six feet apart from others."
It would be better still for Americans to stay home, the agency added.
Asked about possibly banning the entry of foreigners into Canada, Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said: "We will take the best action that we can with the information that's available to us."
"Avoid travel to Canada," the CDC said.
The elevated travel warning comes as Canada, like the United States and much of the world, experiences a dramatic spike in Covid-19 cases thanks to the highly infectious Omicron variant.
Canada has been reporting more than 40,000 new Covid-19 cases a day since Jan. 4, according to the Our World in Data Coronavirus Data Explorer. That's more than 10 times the number of daily infections a month ago.
And even before the Omicron wave, the Canadian government tightened its controls on international travel, reinstituting a requirement that returning Canadians show proof of a negative PCR test for Covid-19 as of Dec. 18.
"The government of Canada continues to advise against all nonessential international travel," the Canadian government said in a tweet last week.
Vaccinated Americans traveling to Canada will continue to have to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test upon crossing the border. And a number of Americans who have been able to enter Canada without being vaccinated against Covid-19 will have to show proof of vaccination starting Jan. 15.
Amid that warning, the Covid-19 infection rate in the U.S. remains nearly twice as high as it is in Canada. That is one of several reasons why Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, lashed out at the CDC's recommendation against traveling north.
"This is exactly what the president says not to do," Higgins said. "This is panic stuff, when you have four levels, and the fourth level is deep red. You know, that says: 'Oh, my God, we're doomed again.' "
Higgins said he feared the CDC recommendation could lead to a border shutdown like the one in place for the first 17 months of the pandemic.
And to hear Higgins tell it, the warning against travel to Canada is just part of a larger failure by the CDC to deliver the most important information to Americans regarding Covid-19.
At this point in the pandemic, he said, the CDC should focus on telling Americans to get vaccinated, to get booster shots if they are vaccinated and to wear N-95 masks, which offer far greater protection against infection than cloth or surgical masks.
Higgins said the agency is losing credibility by consistently warning Americans against travel, instead of focusing on the need to take those protective measures.
"This is the largest public health agency in the world, and people are tuning it out," Higgins said. "Why? Because its information has been conflicting and confusing. And this flies in the face of the primary message that they should be sending to Americans and that is: get double vaxxed, get boostered and wear these masks."
The CDC is delivering most of that message, but it was secondary to the travel warning it issued for Canada on Monday.
"Do not travel internationally until you are fully vaccinated," the agency said. "Getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself from severe disease, slow the spread of Covid-19 and reduce the number of new variants. CDC encourages you get a Covid-19 vaccine booster dose if you are eligible. People who are not fully vaccinated should follow additional recommendations before, during and after travel."
The warning also encouraged travelers to wear masks if they travel overseas, but the agency did not encourage the use of any particular kind of mask.
Also on Monday, the CDC raised its travel warning to Level Four for the Caribbean island of Curacao. That, along with the warning about Canada, brought the total number of Level Four nations to 81.
Besides Canada, many other popular travel destinations are ranked as Level Four very high-risk countries that should be avoided. The list includes Great Britain, France, Spain, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Greece, Iceland and Peru.
Mexico – traditionally the top foreign travel destination for Americans – is rated as a Level Three high-risk country, as are the Bahamas, Egypt, Israel and Thailand.
American travelers face a Level Two moderate risk of Covid-19 infection in tourist destinations such as Costa Rica, Jamaica and New Zealand, the CDC said. And only a few major travel destinations – such as the British Virgin Islands, Japan and Morocco – are rated as low risk.
The CDC adopted its four-level system for rating travel risks in November 2020. The ratings are based on Covid-19 case counts.