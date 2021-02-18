CBRE says pandemic drove vacancy rates higher for office, retail space

The Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the commercial real estate market – particularly for office and retail space, but it left the tight conditions for industrial facilities unscathed.
That's the overall finding from the annual MarketView reports produced by real estate brokerage firm CBRE's Buffalo office.
The firm reported jumps in vacancies for both office space and stores, as a work-from-home and shop-from-home lifestyle took hold during the pandemic.
Those shifts – and the rising vacancy levels they're causing – are a setback from the progress that the region was experiencing before the pandemic.
According to CBRE data, about 13.5% of the office space in the market is currently vacant, up from 12% a year ago, but still just under the national average.
The rise in the office vacancy rate essentially reversed the modest decline in open space over the previous three years and put vacancy levels back to where they were in 2016, when the economy was still emerging from recession.
For retail, the weakening was even more severe. The vacancy rate jumped to 14.4%, up from 12.9% – but more than twice the national rate of 6.6%. Just four years ago, the vacancy rate for local retail space was slightly under 10% and it has risen steadily ever since.
“Covid-19 has threatened the resurgence Buffalo was undergoing, along with many similar cities that were in the middle of comebacks,” Sarah Cashimere-Warren, who handles office leasing and sales for CBRE-Buffalo, said in the firm's commercial office report. “The fallout from the compounding effects of closures with population decline, and unemployment, remains to be seen.”
CBRE's annual MarketView report – which it has issued for nearly 20 years – is one of the most widely watched barometers of the commercial real estate market, because its reports are released publicly.
"The unimaginable times that fell upon the world in March of 2020 with the global pandemic shifted Buffalo and the world into a strange state of pause," Cashimere-Warren wrote. "Health and safety became, and remains, a top concern as restrictions and closures have changed the office landscape and fundamentals we once knew."
Office space
Within the office market, the shift to remote working and loss of jobs are prompting many tenants to rethink how much and what kind of space they need.
But companies are taking their time and opting for temporary solutions until they see what unfolds with vaccination and a return to the workplace, according to CBRE.
Many troubled tenants are asking for help in the form of rent relief, with landlords "doing what they can to keep tenants" by offering concessions and tenant improvements, particularly for quality space, the report said. That's expected to continue in 2021, depending on economic relief.
Recent trends toward open-office concepts also may be reversed with a renewed push toward private offices, along with health-focused amenities like bacteria-resistant materials, HVAC upgrades, touchless technology and cleanliness.
According to CBRE, the local office market – which measures properties with at least 10,000 square feet – suffered a net increase in vacancy of over 280,950 square feet of space last year, particularly in the northern and eastern suburbs. Leasing has slowed while subleasing has increased.
Meanwhile, 102,500 square feet of new space entered the market last year, and another 1 million square feet of space is poised for construction or groundbreaking this year, including Statler City, the Main Place Mall and the former AM&A's department store building.
But Buffalo could have an edge in returning to normal when compared with larger, denser cities with mass transit and overcrowding issues.
Retail space
The widespread business shutdowns ordered to stop the advance of the virus meant that locally owned bars and restaurants and other small stores without the power of online sales were hit hardest by the pandemic, CBRE noted.
National retailers – if they were still solid prior to the pandemic – fared better, but "many retailers were challenged by ever-changing policies and procedures" from state and local governments, according to associate real estate broker Michael Clark.
The pace of online shopping and ordering picked up – as did the growth of "buy online pick-up in store" – with total volume nationwide hitting a record $188.2 billion during the holiday season, up by one-third from the prior year. Meanwhile, landlords – particularly mall owners – are exploring how to redevelop their properties for other uses.
Out of a total inventory of 25.5 million square feet of retail space, the region added 444,752 square feet to the vacant supply.
Industrial
For the 17th straight year, Buffalo has less industrial space available for leasing than the nation as a whole, as 536,397 square feet of space was absorbed last year.
That's left 1.7 million square feet still empty, after 230,000 square feet of new space was built last year. A whopping 1.3 million square feet is now planned for 2021, as developers put up "spec" space to meet demand, according to the report by CBRE's industrial salesperson Lida Eberz. And conversions of retail space to industrial is expected to pick up.
The national vacancy rate of 7.6% was three times higher than the rate in Buffalo, that for Buffalo, which is also below that of Rochester, Albany, Pittsburgh and Cleveland. Across the country, demand for new space is being driven by third-party logistics, retail and wholesale operators, self-storage and e-commerce.
Apartments
There were 23 deals with at least 40 apartments or a value of more than $1 million. Those deals, totaling 1,508 units, yielded $105.9 million, or 77% of the total value.
That's an average sales price of $64,928 per unit, which is higher than the average for the prior three years, although lower than a peak of $73,376 in 2018. Nearly half of all the transactions exceeded $60,000 per unit last year, and all exceeded $50,000 for only the second time in 16 years.
However, CBRE noted that its multifamily report is based on data from Nov. 1, 2019, through Oct. 31, 2020, and even the later deals likely began prior to the pandemic. So the full impact of Covid-19 on the local multifamily market won't be known until next year, although total investment nationally in the second and third quarters last year fell 59% to $39 billion.