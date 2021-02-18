CBRE says pandemic drove vacancy rates higher for office, retail space

The widespread business shutdowns ordered to stop the advance of the virus meant that locally owned bars and restaurants and other small stores without the power of online sales were hit hardest by the pandemic, CBRE noted.

National retailers – if they were still solid prior to the pandemic – fared better, but "many retailers were challenged by ever-changing policies and procedures" from state and local governments, according to associate real estate broker Michael Clark.

The pace of online shopping and ordering picked up – as did the growth of "buy online pick-up in store" – with total volume nationwide hitting a record $188.2 billion during the holiday season, up by one-third from the prior year. Meanwhile, landlords – particularly mall owners – are exploring how to redevelop their properties for other uses.

Out of a total inventory of 25.5 million square feet of retail space, the region added 444,752 square feet to the vacant supply.

Industrial

For the 17th straight year, Buffalo has less industrial space available for leasing than the nation as a whole, as 536,397 square feet of space was absorbed last year.