Cazenovia Ice Rink evacuated due to carbon monoxide

The Buffalo Fire Department evacuated the Cazenovia Ice Rink on Saturday night due to higher-than-normal carbon monoxide levels.
Fire crews responded to a call at the South Buffalo rink about 9:45 p.m. Crews ventilated the rink before allowing skaters and spectators to return.
The cause appeared to be an issue with an ice resurfacing machine.
