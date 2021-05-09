 Skip to main content
Cazenovia Ice Rink evacuated due to carbon monoxide
The Buffalo Fire Department evacuated the Cazenovia Ice Rink on Saturday night due to higher-than-normal carbon monoxide levels.

Fire crews responded to a call at the South Buffalo rink about 9:45 p.m. Crews ventilated the rink before allowing skaters and spectators to return.

The cause appeared to be an issue with an ice resurfacing machine.

Matt Glynn

