Cause of death sought for body found in Riverside basement
A body was discovered Wednesday in the basement of a residence in the first block of Lower East Lane in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said officers were called to the scene just before 3:20 p.m.

DeGeorge said an autopsy will be conducted by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

