Cause of death sought for body found in Riverside basement

A body was discovered Wednesday in the basement of a residence in the first block of Lower East Lane in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.
Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said officers were called to the scene just before 3:20 p.m.
DeGeorge said an autopsy will be conducted by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Harold McNeil
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today