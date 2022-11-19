Caught in the storm: Stranded motorists find refuge at Evans fire hall

A fire hall in Angola turned into a refuge for about 40 people who got caught in the record-shattering amounts of snow that buried much of Erie County on Friday.

Late Friday afternoon, the Evans Center Volunteer Fire Company at 8298 Erie Road opened its doors to stranded motorists, some of them plucked from the sides of roads after abandoning their vehicles.

Many spent the night at the 6,000-square-foot facility, more commonly used for banquets and celebrations. There was hope that the Red Cross would be able to drop off some cots Friday but that turned out to be impossible with all major highways in the Southtowns closed to traffic and other major roads clogged with tractor-trailers and other vehicles that got stuck.

So the rescued folks made do. With blankets provided by the firefighters, some slept on the floor. Others put chairs together to form beds. Friday evening, a chef who was among those seeking shelter, cooked up a big batch of spaghetti and sauce and some garlic bread for the crowd.

"The people here have been really, really great," said Deborah Howard of Atlanta, who was on a road trip with her sister, Katrina Young, to New York City, via Amherst, when they were diverted off the Thruway at the state line Friday afternoon and were driving blindly until they spotted the fire hall.

A.J. Neubert, a student at Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio, was driving home to the Town of Tonawanda when his car got stuck on Sturgeon Point Road. He was trying to find somewhere to shelter for the night. Huddling with four other stranded motorists, a rescue crew in a "snow hummer" found them and brought them to the fire hall. "I thought I'd be a popsicle out here. I got lucky."

The stranded motorists shared their stories with The Buffalo News:

'Eye of the Tiger'

It was supposed to be a girls trip. It turned into a journey into center of the storm.

Young and Howard had their road trip all planned out: Hit the road from Atlanta on Thursday and get to Cincinnati by nighttime. Get up bright and early Friday and drive to Buffalo where they would stay with old friends in Amherst. Then they were going to take an Amtrak train to New York City where planned to catch "The Piano Lesson" on Broadway Sunday night.

They were aware that a snowstorm was brewing and just how serious that can be. The two, both nurses, had spent a few years in Buffalo where they opened a kick-boxing gym. But they ended up having to close it during the pandemic, and Young and Howard decided to move somewhere warmer.

As they were driving , they got a call from Amtrak – their train was canceled. So, they planned on driving from Buffalo to the Big Apple. But as they approached the New York State line on Interstate-90 Friday afternoon, they were diverted off the Thruway.

"It was shut down," Young said in a phone interview.

They turned to their GPS and tried to find another way to Buffalo. "We were circling around, driving around and got rerouted to Route 5," Young said.

The weather was rapidly deteriorating.

"It's a whiteout. I can't see anything," Young said she remembered telling her sister as she held tight to the steering wheel.

Howard leaned over and put her hand on Young's shoulder. "You're doing a good job," she reassured her.

They couldn't see the roads. They couldn't see the signs. They saw plenty of cars on the sides of the roads and occasionally a tow truck trying to pull them out of snow banks.

They wanted to find a place to pull over, but nothing was open and they were scared to stop – even for stop lights.

"Your windshield would just get covered," Young said.

To try to stay focused, they started singing. "Eye of the Tiger," the theme song from "Rocky" became the cardio kick-boxing sisters' fight song.

"Dun.... Dun-dun-dun. Dun-dun-dun. Dun-dun-duuuun," they belted out and laughed.

They are not sure what roads they were on. They just listened to what the GPS would tell them to do.

"I was calm," Young said. "I knew we just had to keep driving. We knew we could not stop."

They saw several vehicles off the roadway and motorists waving for help.

"I wanted to help," Young said. But she knew if they stopped, they would never be able to get going again. All she felt she could do was say a prayer for them. "Lord, be with those people," Young said.

At one point, they found themselves sliding down a hilly road. The car sped up as it went downhill. "Don't do that!" Howard yelled. Young said there was nothing she could do. "We're just going to let it slow itself down," she said.

They spotted a police officer who directed them toward Route 5 but also warned them that there was a travel ban. But they had nowhere to go.

Young saw a ray of hope when she saw a Tim Hortons. The sign said "open."

"I'm looking at it, but no one was in there," she said. "All I saw was several trucks on the side of the road trying to dig people out."

They kept heading north when Howard saw a welcome sight.

"There's a fire hall!" she yelled. As nurses, Howard now retired, they would often volunteer at fire halls during emergencies. They knew they would get help.

Young made a U-turn and pulled into the fire station parking lot. The volunteers at the fire hall welcomed them. Throughout the night, they sat and talked with the other people who got caught in the storm.

They kept things cheerful, laughing and sharing stories. "I think we were meant to be here," Young said.

As of noon Saturday, many of the others had found rides home. The sisters were still there, hoping for a break in the weather so they could get to their friends' house in Amherst. New York would have to wait.

"I'm just grateful that we're safe. These people have been really wonderful," Howard said. They will return to Buffalo.

But next time, she said, "we are going to come back during the summertime."

Bassoonist

A.J. Neubert couldn't believe it.

His Jeep was handling the snow-covered country roads fairly well after being diverted from the Thruway at Exit 59 in Fredonia midday Friday. He suddenly found himself caught behind a car that got stuck.

The Oberlin Conservatory student, along with other motorists, got out to help. A truck arrived and they all helped get the stuck car out.

And then they left.

"I was literally running after them yelling 'Hey! Hey!' " Neubert said.

"So I was stranded out there all by myself," he said.

Neubert was on his way home to Tonawanda so that he could catch a flight from Buffalo to London where his girlfriend, also an Oberlin student who is a clarinetist, would be playing with the London Symphony.

Neubert, who plays bassoon, thought the Thruway would be cleared, even during the storm. But that obviously wasn't the case.

Stuck in his car, he called 911. They told him that it would be hours before anyone could get to him.

He sat there for a while wondering what to do while listening to baroque recorder music on WNED radio station. He texted his family, keeping them updated.

Eventually, he said, he decided to try to find shelter. He trudged through snow several feet high to knock on the doors of several houses.

"I was asking people if they could let me sleep in a spare room, a closet, a bathroom," he said. "I got some very polite 'no's.' One lady gave me a bag of food and some towels."

Neubert didn't know what to do.

"I was kind of freaked out," he said. He wondered if he would freeze to death. He was also worried about his bassoon – a $50,000 instrument on loan from his college. "I was trying to keep it warm," he said.

He soon ran into a couple whose car got stuck. Then another couple, who stopped to help, also got stuck.

The five of them were together when a "snow hummer" rescue vehicle, as Neubert described it, brought them to the fire hall.

"It's honestly really, really nice," Neubert said. "They have food for us. They have water. Blankets. Everyone is super friendly. I'm surprised how many different people are here from different areas of the country. A lot of people are from Canada. Some down south. Only a few people from Buffalo."

He was hoping Saturday to eventually get to his car, drive to Cleveland and fly from there to see his girlfriend play in London.