Cattaraugus woman pleads guilty to distribution of child pornography

A Cattaraugus woman faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years to a maximum of 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to distribution of child pornography before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that, between Jan. 9, 2017, and March 6, 2020, Melanie Thompson, 46, took sexually explicit photographs of a female minor in an attempt to impersonate the victim. While impersonating the victim, Thompson engaged in conversations of a sexual nature with two underage male victims and one adult.

During those conversations, Thompson solicited a sexually explicit picture from the second underage victim and sent, via social media, the sexually explicit photograph she had taken of the first victim to the third victim, and received two sexually explicit images in return from the third victim.

While impersonating the first victim and engaging in sexual conversations with an adult male over social media, she sent him sexually explicit photographs she had taken of the first victim.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 17.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.