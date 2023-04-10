Two locations will be available April 22 in Cattaraugus County for dropping off prescription and non-prescription drugs for proper disposal, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced.

Sheriff's Department staff will be accepting drop-offs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salamanca City Fire Station, 225 Wildwood Ave., and at Delevan Plaza, 40 N. Main St., Delevan.

Those who previously have dropped off unwanted medications and other items at the Cattaraugus County Office Building in Olean may take them to Olean Police Headquarters, 101 E. State St.

Vape pens and e-cigarette devices will be collected only if their batteries have been removed. Sheriff's personnel will not remove the batteries. Sharps will not be accepted, the Sheriff's Office said.

The collection in Cattaraugus County is being held in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency's semiannual National Pill Take Back Day.