Cattaraugus County man sentenced to prison for $1M in Covid aid fraud

A federal judge sentenced a Cattaraugus County man to a 5½-year prison sentence for stealing close to $1 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo.

Adam Arena, 45, of Great Valley, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and one count of engaging in monetary transactions with criminally derived proceeds, according to a release from the office.

U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny also ordered Arena to forfeit close to $650,000 in monetary assets, as well as multiple vehicles, at the June 8 sentencing.

Arena becomes the latest to be sentenced for misusing PPP loan proceeds. In 2021, at least nine people were prosecuted in the Western District of New York for alleged fraud of federal Covid-19 loans.

The bank fraud conspiracy count alone carried a maximum prison sentence of 30 years and a $1 million fine.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), enacted in 2020, included the PPP loans to give businesses financial assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In May 2020, Arena used his business, ADA Auto Group, which had been inactive since 2018, to fraudulently obtain PPP loans by falsely claiming it employed 50 employees in 2019, prosecutors said.

Co-defendant Amanda Gloria, of Altus, Okla., submitted a PPP loan application on behalf of ADA Auto Group by using falsified documents. After the PPP funding was approved, a $954,000 loan went into Arena's personal business account. None of the money went toward business expenses.

Gloria, currently awaiting her own sentencing, received $24,135 from the ill-gotten PPP money after facilitating the fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office release.

Alleged PPP fraud highlights 'brazenness' of some during Covid pandemic At least nine defendants are being prosecuted in the Western District of New York for alleged fraud related to federal Covid-19 relief aid.

Arena previously faced federal charges in a bank fraud scheme in New Jersey, and he was sentenced in April 2021 to two years in federal prison and ordered to make restitution to Synchrony Bank for $1.3 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Newark, N.J.

It is undisputed that Arena suffers from serious mental health issues, said his lawyer, MaryBeth Covert, a public defender in Buffalo, in a court filing.

"Not surprisingly, when Adam found himself facing a significant period of incarceration for his ... conviction in the District of New Jersey, the thought of his impending jail sentence and the impact his incarceration was to have on his wife and daughter, sent Adam into a tail spin," Covert said in the court filing.

"His fears for his wife and daughter in his absence caused Adam to participate in this loan scheme with the hopes of providing some financial stability for his wife and his daughter to survive," Covert said.

The scheme unraveled, however, after he spent some of the proceeds buying two vehicles – a truck and a four-wheeler. The transfer of funds alerted bank officials, who notified authorities, according to Covert's filing.

The loan proceeds were frozen and the two vehicles valued at $42,500 were repossessed.

