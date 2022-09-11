Cattaraugus County crash kills driver, sends three to ECMC

Police are investigating a one-car crash in the Cattaraugus County Town of Freedom that killed the driver and sent three passengers to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.
The crash occurred Saturday just after 6 p.m. on Pigeon Hill Road, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office. Multiple area fire departments responded to the scene and helped with treatment of the victims.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Jonathan D. Epstein
News Business Reporter
I've been a business reporter at The Buffalo News since 2004, now covering residential and commercial real estate and development amid WNY's resurgence. I'm an upstate native, proud to call Buffalo my home, and committed to covering it thoroughly.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.