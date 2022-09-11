 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattaraugus County crash kills driver, sends three to ECMC

  • Updated
Police are investigating a one-car crash in the Cattaraugus County Town of Freedom that killed the driver and sent three passengers to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

The crash occurred Saturday just after 6 p.m. on Pigeon Hill Road, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office. Multiple area fire departments responded to the scene and helped with treatment of the victims.

