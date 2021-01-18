Cats and dogs are a furry antidote for some stuck at home in pandemic

Dog adoptions are surging at Buddy's Second Chance Rescue.

Buddy's found homes in 2020 for 670 dogs rescued from animal shelters down South, where they were at risk of being euthanized. That's compared to 360 rescues in 2019.

Buddy's isn't alone: Many of the more than 50 animal rescue organizations in Western New York are seeing an increase in dog and cat adoptions. Social isolation and longer stays at home due to the pandemic are among the reasons why. The demand for companion animals also means more adoption opportunities for dogs and cats that have been lost or abandoned.

And the loss of availability of spay and neutering for many weeks has also contributed to more strays than usual, some animal experts said, causing a surge in animals in need of adoption.

"People have had more time at home during the pandemic and are looking for a connection during all of this," said Julie Starr, Buddy's founder and president. "A lot of people were cut off from the outside world. Animals are a great way to express that connection.

"We can't get enough dogs for the number of people who want to adopt them," Starr said.

Heart of Niagara Animal Rescue in Lockport has also seen a greater demand for adoptions since the pandemic began.