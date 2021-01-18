Cats and dogs are a furry antidote for some stuck at home in pandemic

Dog adoptions are surging at Buddy's Second Chance Rescue.
Buddy's found homes in 2020 for 670 dogs rescued from animal shelters down South, where they were at risk of being euthanized. That's compared to 360 rescues in 2019.
Buddy's isn't alone: Many of the more than 50 animal rescue organizations in Western New York are seeing an increase in dog and cat adoptions. Social isolation and longer stays at home due to the pandemic are among the reasons why. The demand for companion animals also means more adoption opportunities for dogs and cats that have been lost or abandoned.
And the loss of availability of spay and neutering for many weeks has also contributed to more strays than usual, some animal experts said, causing a surge in animals in need of adoption.
"People have had more time at home during the pandemic and are looking for a connection during all of this," said Julie Starr, Buddy's founder and president. "A lot of people were cut off from the outside world. Animals are a great way to express that connection.
"We can't get enough dogs for the number of people who want to adopt them," Starr said.
Heart of Niagara Animal Rescue in Lockport has also seen a greater demand for adoptions since the pandemic began.
"I think it's because everyone is home alone and they feel they will have more time to train an animal," said Kathy Nowakowski, the managing director. "Plus they are lonely; some people are by themselves and they are adopting for companionship."
Susan Orlinski, a Buffalo resident, said her house felt empty after her cat died over the summer. To fill the void, she adopted Cocoa Bear and Penelope Pussycat from A Purr-fect Fit Animal Rescue and Adoption Center in Amherst.
"As things started opening up and then shutting down again, it got obvious how quiet it was around my house," Orlinski said.
Amherst resident Patty Brandel adopted two cats from A Purr-fect Fit to help her two daughters who, she said, have struggled with anxiety since Covid-19 began.
"They told us what a huge difference it has made to have the cats," Brandel said. "You can pick up cats and hold them and carry them around."
Rescued from Texas
On Dec. 30, a cargo van with 21 dogs pulled up to a former car wash in the Town of Tonawanda, where Buddy's is headquartered.
The dogs arrived from an animal shelter in Edinburg, Texas, where an employee had alerted them that they were on a list to be euthanized.
Buddy's volunteers fitted each dog for a leash, collar, tag and harness. Then the dog, the accessories and folders with veterinary papers for each were brought out to foster families who followed Covid-19 safety protocols by waiting in their cars.
The majority of the canines were in good health, but two arrived hobbled by bandages from car accidents.
Buddy's paid the surgery costs for Tiny Tim, a chocolate lab puppy with two broken legs, and Romeo, a shepherd with a front broken leg. The rescue group also paid for a hip replacement for Apollo, a puppy Doberman mix who was left at the shelter to be euthanized by its owner, who couldn't afford the cost of surgery. Apollo will be arriving next month.
The $16,735 in veterinary bills for the three dogs was paid so they could have a chance to live and lead happy lives, Starr said.
Buddy's also paid about $50 per dog to get them released from the shelter and $130 for each to be transported to Western New York.
Tiny Tim was welcomed into a waiting vehicle belonging to foster family Jane and Peter Firestone of Alden.
"He was very anxious and nervous and untrusting when we picked him up," Jane Firestone said. "He wanted someone with him and he crawled over to us until he fell asleep."
Expanded goals
Buddy's takes dogs from three southern states on a rotating basis – Texas, Georgia and Tennessee.
It prioritizes dogs from the South because animals there are seen as disposable, Starr said.
It has a network of about 100 foster families, some seasonally, and 25 other volunteers who process applications, serve as coordinators, administrators and more. The organization supplies the food, toys, treats and crates and covers all medical costs.
"Our members are amazing," Starr said. "They make sacrifices in their personal lives and so do their families by being willing to take these dogs in. We couldn't do what we do without them."
The community's support has been terrific, she said.
"People are more generous now than they ever were," Starr said. "Maybe people want to feel a connection or share love, I don't know why. We put up a plea to help and they are there for us."
Starr said she has set higher goals for 2021.
"I told my coordinators: Get your pencils ready. I want to hit that 1,000 mark this year. It's going to be hard, but that's a lot of lives that we can save, and I know we can do it."
Lyla, a coonhound mix, and Piper, a terrier mix puppy, came into Ashley and Chhay Suy's life through Buddy's.
Ashley, who lives in Cheektowaga, praised the foster family she got them from, and the scrutiny they apply to prospective pet owners to ensure they are prepared for what they're getting into and that the home conditions are good for the animal.
"These people that foster dogs really care about the animals, and really want the best home for them," Suy said.
Strays finding homes
A Purr-fect Fit Animal Rescue and Adoption Center has seen a big jump in adoptions for the stray cats it finds homes for.
The animal rescue organization had 434 adoptions in 2020, compared to less than 300 the year before, said Chris Wiehe, the chief operating officer.
"We had 53 adoptions in November," Wiehe said. "I've been in this business for 12 years, and I've never had 53 adoptions in a month."
She thinks the pandemic is a big reason why.
"People are working from home a lot, they want a companion, they're lonely, and they want something to cuddle with and take care of," Wiehe said.
The lack of veterinary services available during part of the summer because of Covid-19 also meant fewer cats were spayed or neutered, leading to more kittens in need of homes, Wiehe said.
"Everyone is just scrambling trying to do what they can for these poor animals," she said. "There are so many people who do not take care of animals responsibly and think that they are disposable, and it's very sad."
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.