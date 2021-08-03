Catholic seminary teacher admits stalking WKBW news reporter

A Hamburg man who taught at Christ the King Seminary has admitted harassing and intimidating a WKBW news reporter because he was angry over the victim's reporting on the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Paul E. Lubienecki, 63, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to stalking, a charge that carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Sentencing is set for Nov. 9.

Lubienecki, on six occasions between August 2019 and February 2020, left "harassing and threatening voicemails" for the reporter, using a cell phone that blocked his number, the office reported. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Aaron J. Mango and Charles M. Kruly.

The U.S. Attorney's Office did not identify the reporter, but WKBW said it was Charlie Specht, who produced award-winning investigations into the diocese's handling of sex abuse allegations involving its priests.

