Catholic Health's new Lockport hospital OKd by local planners

The new Catholic Health hospital in the Town of Lockport received the green light Tuesday from the town Planning Board.

State Health Department approval is being sought, Catholic Health President and CEO Mark A. Sullivan said.

The $66 million complex, offering about 20 beds, will be built behind the Home Depot store on the current Hall Apple Farm property.

Besides the 60,000-square-foot, one-story hospital building, the 22-acre campus will include 8,000 square feet of medical office space, an emergency helipad and 278 parking spaces.

Road access to the Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital, as the facility will be known, will be via Shimer Drive and Ruhlman Road, Planning Board Chairman Thomas F. Grzebinski II said.

Proposals to connect the site to the Lockport Bypass and Summit Street via road extensions are off the table, at least for now.

Construction is to start in September and be completed in early 2023. When the Catholic Health facility opens, the bankrupt Eastern Niagara Hospital will go out of business.