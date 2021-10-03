Catholic Health, union remain at odds – even over how to meet

Catholic Health and the union representing its nurses and other workers had still not resumed negotiations as of Sunday afternoon, as the strike at Mercy Hospital continued for a third day.

The hospital system accused the Communication Workers of America of “verbal threats, intimidating actions and other inappropriate and possibly illegal behaviors” on the picket line.

Because of that, Catholic Health said it would agree only to a virtual meeting, according to spokesperson JoAnn Cavanaugh, until the union could control its members on the picket line.

Debora Hayes, area director for CWA, said she was not aware of any threats or illegal actions on the picket line. But she noted that non-union workers that the hospital brought in to replace striking employees were crossing the picket line. "It's a picket line, it's not a welcome wagon," she said.

The union said its bargaining committee had convened at 10 a.m. Sunday in the Gateway Building, where the two sides had previously met, in the hopes that hospital officials would show up to negotiate, but they did not.

Cavanaugh said the union had provided "little notice to Catholic Health’s bargaining committee since there had been no previous discussion about when the parties would resume negotiations."