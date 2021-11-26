Catholic Health to break ground on new Lockport hospital site

Catholic Health plans to break ground Tuesday on construction of its new Lockport Memorial Hospital on a former apple orchard off South Transit Road.

The planned 60,000 square-foot facility is expected to cost $73 million and open in the spring of 2023 with emergency, inpatient, imaging and laboratory services, as well as medical office space for primary care, women’s health and specialty medical practices.

The new hospital is expected to provide healthcare services for more than 80,000 residents of eastern Niagara County as the bankrupt Eastern Niagara Hospital prepares to close.

The hospital will be built on a large portion of Hall's Apple Farm, between Shimer Drive and Ruhlmann Road. It will be a campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston.

