Catholic Health relaxing restrictions on hospital visitors

Non-Covid-19 patients in Catholic Health hospitals will be allowed up to two visitors at a time, beginning Thursday, spokesperson JoAnn Cavanaugh reported. Previously, only one was permitted.

Cavanaugh noted that some of the other restrictions on visitors and support persons also have been relaxed in accordance with the latest State Department of Health guidelines.

Maternity patients will be able to have two support persons throughout their stay in the hospital. When space permits in outpatient clinics, patients will be allowed a support person to accompany them to their appointments.

Hospital visitors still must be 18 or older, undergo a health screening, wear a mask at all times and wash or sanitize their hands before and after their visit.

Visiting hours are 2 to 6 p.m. daily at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital and Sisters Hospital at the Main Street and St. Joseph campuses.

Visits are not allowed in restrictive Covid-19 units except for patients near the end of life. For more info, go to chsbuffalo.org/visitors.

