Catholic Health, Kaleida Health relaxing restrictions on hospital visitors

Non-Covid-19 patients in Catholic Health and Kaleida Health hospitals will be allowed up to two visitors at a time, beginning Thursday, spokespersons for both health care systems reported. Previously, only one was permitted.

They noted that some of the other restrictions on visitors and support persons also have been relaxed in accordance with the latest State Department of Health guidelines.

Maternity patients will be able to have two support persons throughout their hospital stays. At Kaleida Health facilities, a doula also will be allowed.

When space permits in Catholic Health outpatient clinics, patients will be allowed a support person to accompany them to their appointments. At Kaleida clinics, support persons must stay in designated waiting areas unless the patient is being treated in a private room.

Hospital visitors still must be 18 or older, undergo a health screening, wear a mask at all times and wash or sanitize their hands before and after their visit.

Visiting hours are 2 to 6 p.m. daily at Catholic Health hospitals. Hours for visitors at Kaleida hospitals are variable.

Visits are not allowed in restrictive Covid-19 units except for patients near the end of life. For more info, go to chsbuffalo.org/visitors or kaleidahealth.org.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.