Catholic Health hospitals resume pre-pandemic visiting hours

All hospitals in the Catholic Health system resumed their pre-pandemic visiting hours Monday – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily – but visitors still face some restrictions.

No patient may have more than two visitors at a time. All must be 12 or older; those under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Medically necessary exceptions, including end-of-life situations, should be arranged in advance with the nursing staff.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Maternity patients are allowed two support persons during their stay. One person may accompany a patient in the emergency department or in some outpatient clinics.

All visitors must undergo a health screening, complete an online registration process, wear a mask at all times and sanitize their hands before and after each visit.

Those with significant Covid-19 exposure or symptoms in the last 10 days, or a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, are not allowed in.

At Kenmore Mercy Hospital, adhesive photo IDs are now being issued to visitors, who must bring state-issued identification.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.