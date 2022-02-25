Catholic Health cardiologist: A case of Covid, no matter how mild, can stress your heart

A Veterans Affairs study released earlier this month suggests a 4% greater 12-month risk of heart attack and stroke for those infected with the virus that causes Covid-19, compared to those who were not.
“I'm actually surprised it's not higher,” said Dr. Emily Battaglia, a specialist with the Cardiology Center at Sisters of Charity Hospital.
Battaglia counts herself among cardiologists across the country who are seeing patients struggling with heart-related symptoms up to a year after they’ve been infected with SARS-CoV-2. Some had a mild course of the disease, while others were hospitalized.
“I'm seeing this on a daily basis,” she said. “A lot of things can happen when someone gets Covid. It increases inflammation in the body, and there is a link between increased inflammation and cardiovascular risk.”
Infections have become precursors to mild chest pain, breathlessness, fatigue or racing heartbeat in some of her newest patients – symptoms that can suggest cardiomyopathy or myocarditis, conditions that can be addressed with medication.
It pushed others at higher risk into heart failure, or heart attacks that required the need for stents or bypass surgery.
“We'll see someone who may have had stable coronary disease, or no coronary disease known, having heart attacks or strokes,” she said. “There's an increased risk of clots, in general. A clot in the lung can increase the risk of having right-sided heart failure.”
The VA study examined health data from more than 150,000 U.S. veterans of all ages before and during 2020.
Heart disease was the number one killer in America before the pandemic – and it continues to be. It kills almost 660,000 people in a typical year, accounting for one in every four deaths.
Battaglia answered several questions about how people can best protect themselves from heart trouble, Covid-19 or not.
Q: What are the three things you worry about most as a cardiologist when it comes to cardiovascular care?
A: The biggest contributing factor to cardiovascular health are the things we can do preventatively: making sure that our blood pressure is well controlled, knowing our cholesterol levels and not smoking. Age and genetics are risk factors. We cannot change those.
I worry when people don't listen to their own bodies, if they've been having symptoms and don't speak up about them.
We are close to the end of the Omicron variant’s surge through New York. That storm of December and January has become a drizzle now. But be sure of this: Spend enough time in it, and you can still get soaked.
In the setting of Covid, I’ve asked every patient, ‘Have you been vaccinated?’ I also ask what concerns, what barriers are there to getting vaccinated? That piggybacks on the broader scheme of what's stopping someone from taking care of their overall health. What's stopping them from seeing their primary care provider on a regular basis? What's stopping them from getting their medications or making sure they're on the right medications? That their blood pressure is well controlled? Why haven't they gotten their blood work? I consider the Covid vaccination part of their overall general health going forward, part of their preventative care, and think about the socioeconomic factors that may limit their ability to receive appropriate care.
Q: Are there any known heart risks involved with the vaccine?
A: Myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle. It has happened in young males, in their late teens or early 20s, and it’s extremely rare. I have yet to come across a patient who has had myocarditis from the vaccine, and on a daily basis, I'm caring for patients who have had a poor cardiovascular event from Covid itself.
Q: What are the best things to do to protect your cardiovascular system after a mild or more serious case of Covid-19?
A: We want people to rest. We want them to listen to their body. Even if it was a mild case, they may still have some lingering symptoms for weeks or months. Stay well hydrated. I don't want someone to be a couch potato. I want them to be active. But now may not be the best time to start a new gym membership or lifting weights. Once they're feeling back to normal, they're back to work and they feel comfortable starting an exercise regimen, start at a lower level of exercise, then advance if they feel comfortable.
Q: Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago recently polled more than 1,000 American parents: 56% said they were far more active as children than their kids are today; 55% admitted they were a poor role model for their children when it came to limiting sedentary behavior; more than half said they saw high-sugar snacks as dangerous to their kids as smoking, yet two in three said they used food to reward them for good behavior. And nearly three in four said they do “vigorous” physical activities as a family a few times, or less, each month. What do you make of these results?
A: I see parents acknowledging that this is an issue, that they want to strive to do better. It’s up to each family to find what works for them and have it in the back of their mind when they're reading ingredients, picking up food from the grocery store and deciding what to do on the weekends with each other.
I'm a mom of two little girls, ages 4 and 7, and it's a struggle to provide healthy meals, healthy snacks and provide an environment to get proper exercise and set good (examples). My husband, Louis, is a huge support. So are our families.
