Catholic Health cardiologist: A case of Covid, no matter how mild, can stress your heart

We are close to the end of the Omicron variant’s surge through New York. That storm of December and January has become a drizzle now. But be sure of this: Spend enough time in it, and you can still get soaked.

In the setting of Covid, I’ve asked every patient, ‘Have you been vaccinated?’ I also ask what concerns, what barriers are there to getting vaccinated? That piggybacks on the broader scheme of what's stopping someone from taking care of their overall health. What's stopping them from seeing their primary care provider on a regular basis? What's stopping them from getting their medications or making sure they're on the right medications? That their blood pressure is well controlled? Why haven't they gotten their blood work? I consider the Covid vaccination part of their overall general health going forward, part of their preventative care, and think about the socioeconomic factors that may limit their ability to receive appropriate care.