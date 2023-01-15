 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is reorganizing its vicariates

  • Updated
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has announced that it is reorganizing its vicariates, which oversee groups of parishes, and reducing their number from 12 to eight, effective Feb. 1.

Seven of the vicariates will support the diocese's 161 parishes in eight Western New York counties. The eighth will support campus ministry. New Vicars Forane, who lead the vicariates, have been appointed, the diocese said.

“This new structure will allow more efficient reporting and better communication throughout the diocese,” Bishop Michael W. Fisher said in a statement.

The new vicariates and Vicars Forane include: Buffalo, Rev. Ronald Sajdak; Northern Erie, Monsignor Robert Zapfel; Southern Erie, Rev. Sean DiMaria; Niagara/Orleans, Rev. Ssteven Jekielek; Genesee/Wyoming, Rev. Bernard Nowak; Southern Tier West, Rev. Todd Remick; Southern Tier East, Rev. James Hartwell (interim); and Campus Ministry, Rev. Gregory Jakubowicz.

For more information on the new vicariates, visit roadtorenewal.org/families.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

