Catholic Charities of Buffalo is looking for older adults in Erie County to participate in its Telephone Assurance Program, which provides free check-in calls to homebound, older or disabled adults.

TAP is the longest running program of its type in Erie County, according to Linda Chadderdon, Catholic Charities program manager. The program's main purposes are to alleviate loneliness and help people living by themselves to stay independent.

"Regular conversation decreases social isolation by bringing a renewed sense of friendship and connectedness to older adults,” Chadderdon said in a statement.

Volunteers call TAP members, generally for 15 to 60 minutes, once a week on scheduled days and times that work best both for the volunteer and matched member.

The program is funded through a grant from the Erie County Department of Senior Services and the New York State Office for Aging. Those who are interested in receiving calls as a TAP member should contact Catholic Charities at 716-262-6164 or email TAP@ccwny.org.