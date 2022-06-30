Catholic Charities reaches its 'ambitious' goal

Catholic Charities officials breathed a sigh of relief today when they announced that the annual appeal achieved its $9.5 million goal.

"We knew the goal was ambitious at $9.5 million when we said it last January," said appeal co-chairman Thomas Beecher Jr. "And honestly, it's become more ambitious and more challenging since we said it because the economy hasn't been entirely cooperative."

And saying that every dollar counts, he announced that $9,562,329.69 had been raised in cash and pledges as of this morning.

"We really do expect that this number will increase during the day, which is exciting, and you know, maybe somebody will be able to give us the 31 cents," Beecher said.

Last year's appeal raised $9 million, about $1 million shy of the $10 million goal. The 2020 appeal brought in $8.4 million, during the height of the pandemic. And in 2019 the appeal raised $9.3 million, short of the $11 million goal.

"When gas costs spiked up to $5 a gallon, its' hard to see your neighbors and to see their need," said Dr. Nancy Nielsen, co-chairwoman of the appeal.

The annual appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across Western New York.

