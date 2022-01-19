Catholic Charities looking to raise $9.5 million in 2022

Catholic Charities of Buffalo, trying to rebound from three straight years of missing its fundraising targets, has set a goal to bring in $9.5 million in donations by the end of June.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Bishop Michael W. Fisher kicked off the 2022 appeal Wednesday at the Catholic Charities headquarters on Delaware Avenue, along with Deacon Steve Schumer, president and chief executive officer of Catholic Charities and campaign co-chairs Dr. Nancy Nielsen and Thomas Beecher Jr.

Fisher said there continues to be "great needs in our community" exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and Catholic Charities is at the forefront of helping people.

"We must do whatever we can to provide a helping hand," he said.

The 2021 appeal raised $9 million, about $1 million shy of a $10 million goal. The 2020 appeal brought in $8.4 million, during the height of the pandemic. And in 2019 the appeal raised $9.3 million.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.