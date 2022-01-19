 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catholic Charities looking to raise $9.5 million in 2022
featured

Catholic Charities looking to raise $9.5 million in 2022

Catholic Charities

The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo launches its 2022 Catholic Charities campaign on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.

 Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News

Catholic Charities of Buffalo, trying to rebound from three straight years of missing its fundraising targets, has set a goal to bring in $9.5 million in donations by the end of June.

Officials from the Diocese of Buffalo kicked off the 2022 Catholic Charities appeal on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher kicked off the 2022 appeal Wednesday at the Catholic Charities headquarters on Delaware Avenue, along with Deacon Steve Schumer, president and chief executive officer of Catholic Charities and campaign co-chairs Dr. Nancy Nielsen and Thomas Beecher Jr.

Fisher said there continues to be "great needs in our community" exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and Catholic Charities is at the forefront of helping people.

"We must do whatever we can to provide a helping hand," he said.

The 2021 appeal raised $9 million, about $1 million shy of a $10 million goal. The 2020 appeal brought in $8.4 million, during the height of the pandemic. And in 2019 the appeal raised $9.3 million.

Reporter

My byline has run in the Ithaca Journal, USA Today, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle and the New York Times. I have been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2002 and currently am part of the watchdog team.

