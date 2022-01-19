Catholic Charities looking to hit target of $9.5 million in 2022

Catholic Charities of Buffalo, trying to rebound from three straight years of missing its fundraising targets, has set a goal to bring in $9.5 million in donations by the end of June.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher kicked off the 2022 appeal Wednesday at the Catholic Charities headquarters on Delaware Avenue, along with Deacon Steve Schumer, president and chief executive officer of Catholic Charities and campaign co-chairs Dr. Nancy Nielsen and Thomas Beecher Jr.

Fisher said there continues to be "great needs in our communities" exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and Catholic Charities is at the forefront of assisting people.

He urged people of faith to follow a command Jesus gave to his disciples in the Gospel of Matthew.

"When you think about it, there's no option for Christians and Catholics when faced with a person or family in need. We must do whatever we can to lend a helping hand, provide a word or gesture to ensure that their most basic needs are provided for," he said.

The 2021 appeal raised $9 million, about $1 million shy of a $10 million goal. The 2020 appeal brought in $8.4 million, during the height of the pandemic. And in 2019 the appeal raised $9.3 million.