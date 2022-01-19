Catholic Charities looking to hit target of $9.5 million in 2022

Catholic Charities of Buffalo, trying to rebound from three straight years of missing its fundraising targets, has set a goal to bring in $9.5 million in donations by the end of June.
Bishop Michael W. Fisher kicked off the 2022 appeal Wednesday at the Catholic Charities headquarters on Delaware Avenue, along with Deacon Steve Schumer, president and chief executive officer of Catholic Charities and campaign co-chairs Dr. Nancy Nielsen and Thomas Beecher Jr.
Fisher said there continues to be "great needs in our communities" exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and Catholic Charities is at the forefront of assisting people.
He urged people of faith to follow a command Jesus gave to his disciples in the Gospel of Matthew.
"When you think about it, there's no option for Christians and Catholics when faced with a person or family in need. We must do whatever we can to lend a helping hand, provide a word or gesture to ensure that their most basic needs are provided for," he said.
The 2021 appeal raised $9 million, about $1 million shy of a $10 million goal. The 2020 appeal brought in $8.4 million, during the height of the pandemic. And in 2019 the appeal raised $9.3 million.
"To say the past two years have been challenging would be of course an understatement," said Schumer. "It's been challenging for many of us in our community, especially for those most vulnerable and most in need."
Support Local Journalism
In addition to the pandemic, the past several Catholic Charities' appeals have grappled with fallout from the Buffalo Diocese's clergy sex abuse scandal and a 2020 bankruptcy filing that already has cost the diocese more than $7 million in legal and professional fees.
Catholic Charities, which is separately incorporated from the diocese, is not part of the bankruptcy. But the diocese takes a portion of the appeal – usually about a third – and uses it for its own operations, unless a donor specifies that the entire contribution goes only to Catholic Charities.
More people need help due to the pandemic, which also has affected some donors' ability to contribute, said Schumer.
"That's the thing that wakes me up at 3 o'clock in the morning," he said.
Still, Schumer said he was heartened by the $9 million raised in 2021 and believes the goal for 2022 is "an achievable number."
About $1.1 million already has been raised so far, he said.
Despite the recent declines in giving, Catholic Charities has not had to make any major cuts in staff, programs and services, said Schumer. The agency has about 400 employees and runs 57 programs and services at 80 locations in eight counties.
Schumer said the agency dipped into reserves, improved efficiency in delivering services, particularly in its behavioral health offerings and received pandemic-related aid.
Catholic Charities of Buffalo in 2020 received a $3.7 million Paycheck Protection Program loan that was forgiven in July 2021, according to a Pro Publica database that tracks payments through the Small Business Administration pandemic program.