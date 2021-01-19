Catholic Charities launches annual fundraising appeal to help those in need

It's no accident that Catholic Charities chose to announce its annual fundraising appeal at its Russell J. Salvatore Food Pantry and Outreach in Lackawanna.
"The food pantry last year in eight weeks at the start of the pandemic served 29,000 people," said Rick Cronin, the Appeal 2021 chairman. "A lot of them were donors who had never asked for anything before from anybody."
This year's appeal seeks to raise $10 million by June 30. Catholic Charities helps fund 57 programs and services that it administers through 81 locations, along with several ministries that benefit all parishes through the Fund for the Faith.
Last year, Catholic Charities fell $1.6 million shy of its $10 million goal.
"We set the goal in response of our perception of need in the community, and it's quite obvious to us and to everyone that the need in our community hasn't diminished in the last three years but has gone up, particularly because of the pandemic," said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO of Catholic Charities.
Schumer mentioned the support shown by Bills fans for quarterback Josh Allen, sending funds to John R. Oishei Children's Hospital after his grandmother died, and also this past week when fans sent money to a Baltimore charity started by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after he suffered a concussion in Saturday's playoff game against the Bills.
"We are so encouraged by what we see in the generosity of Western New Yorkers," Schumer said. "We are very encouraged that once people understand how critically important this work is, they will want to reach out and assist us in providing hope for our neighbors.
"The most important thing we want people to know is that we truly are here to help you," Schumer said.
Last year, Catholic Charities programs and services helped 149,000 people through food pantries; educational and vocational advancement services; family safety and stabilization services; immigration and refugee assistance; mental health and substance use treatment; and youth and family support services.
Food pantries in Erie, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties distributed food bags and Christmas dinners to 2,276 individuals in 1,062 households over the holidays.
Cronin said Catholic Charities is also focused on mental health treatment needs due to stress and unemployment brought on by the pandemic.
"With people being isolated, losing their jobs, and being stuck in a house they wouldn't normally be for 24 hours a day, there are mental health issues," Cronin said.
The theme for this year's drive is HOPE, and the patron saint is St. Ignatius of Loyola.
Newly installed Bishop Michael W. Fisher said the appeal is vitally important to Western New Yorkers.
“With your continued support, the work of Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith is addressing real needs of real people each and every day – person to person, providing comfort and healing," Fisher said in a statement. "This is the work that is so needed."
