Catholic Charities launches annual fundraising appeal to help those in need

It's no accident that Catholic Charities chose to announce its annual fundraising appeal at its Russell J. Salvatore Food Pantry and Outreach in Lackawanna.

"The food pantry last year in eight weeks at the start of the pandemic served 29,000 people," said Rick Cronin, the Appeal 2021 chairman. "A lot of them were donors who had never asked for anything before from anybody."

This year's appeal seeks to raise $10 million by June 30. Catholic Charities helps fund 57 programs and services that it administers through 81 locations, along with several ministries that benefit all parishes through the Fund for the Faith.

Last year, Catholic Charities fell $1.6 million shy of its $10 million goal.

"We set the goal in response of our perception of need in the community, and it's quite obvious to us and to everyone that the need in our community hasn't diminished in the last three years but has gone up, particularly because of the pandemic," said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO of Catholic Charities.