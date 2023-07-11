Catholic Charities of Buffalo announced Tuesday that its annual appeal brought in just over $9.1 million in 2023, short of its $9.5 million goal.

“Thank you to our nearly 24,000 donors who supported Appeal 2023,” Adam Sumlin, chair of the annual drive, said in an emailed statement. “When we come together, so much good can be accomplished for the many individuals, families and children who rely on these funds raised through the appeal and the vital services offered.”

The annual fund supports 57 programs and services across Western New York, as well as diocesan ministries through its Fund for Faith. Catholic Charities has been around since 1923 and celebrates its centennial this year.

Catholic Charities services are open and available to everyone across all eight counties of Western New York, regardless of an individual's religion. The organization offers resources such as food pantries, educational advancement opportunities, immigration/refugee assistance, substance use treatment and family support services.

Last year, the charity exceeded its $9.5 million goal. The $9.1 million raised for the 2023 appeal includes nearly $700,000 worth of donations that came from bequests.

Donors can continue to support the work of Catholic Charities at ccwny.org/donation.

“Over the last 100 years, we have certainly had our challenges, but Catholic Charities continue to stand ready as a beacon of hope to our neighbors of all faiths in need,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, the organization's president and CEO.