Catholic bishop to lead anti-violence prayer event

Catholic Bishop Michael W. Fisher will host a community prayer event for an end to street violence in Buffalo and Western New York at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Niagara Square.

The event, entitled "A Call From the Community for Peace in Our Streets," is open to the general public and all religions.

"It's an ecumenical invite," said Cheryl Calire, executive director of pastoral ministries for the Diocese of Buffalo.

She said the idea originated with Fisher, who will be joined by leaders from the City of Buffalo, the Buffalo Police Department, New York Pastors for Life and Buffalo Peacemakers.

"We're just hoping that it makes a difference," Calire said.

Attendees at the gathering will be encouraged to pray for peace and an end to the gun violence that killed or wounded 177 people in Buffalo during the first six months of this year. That's 64% above the average first-half gunfire toll over the last decade.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.