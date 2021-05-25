 Skip to main content
Castellani Art Museum to reopen June 12
Castellani

The Castellani Art Museum at Niagara University.

 Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News

The Castellani Art Museum at Niagara University, which has been closed for more than a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will reopen June 12.

The museum announced Tuesday that at first it will offer only weekend hours, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The museum is free.

Visitors must wear masks, complete a Covid screening at the entrance and practice social distancing.

The museum will mark its reopening with five new exhibitions: Salvador Dali lithographs of food; 300 years of Niagara Falls paintings; works the museum has acquired since 2010; quilts from the Kenan Quilters' Guild; and the Buffalo Society of Artists' 125th Catalog Exhibition, featuring works from 65 area artists.

The museum also announced a new membership plan that offers reciprocal benefits at Niagara County cultural sites, Lewiston restaurants and the NU athletics and theater departments.

