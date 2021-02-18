 Skip to main content
Casino holding job fair to fill more than 100 positions
Seneca Gaming Corp. is looking to add 100 workers.

Seneca Gaming Corp. will hold a job fair Thursday to help fill more than 100 open jobs at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino downtown.

Positions include those in table games, advertising, security, environmental services and maintenance. Employee benefits can include medical plan discounts, 401(k) contributions, paid time off and holidays, on-site health offices, a paid lunch hour and company discounts, according to Seneca Niagara.

Applicants who attend the in-person event must be 21 years old or older, wear a mask and bring government-issued identification. The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Seneca Niagara, 310 Fourth Street in Niagara Falls.

A limited number of time slots are available for virtual meetings as well. Applicants younger than 21, or who do not want to interview in person, should reserve an appointment by calling (833) 742-2378 or visiting TheBest8Hours.com.  

Applicants must pass a background check and drug test.

