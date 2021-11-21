Cash: McQuaid's failure to forfeit against Bennett is 'racial injustice and inequity issue'

An indignant Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash took Rochester's McQuaid Jesuit High School to task on Sunday for going to court instead of forfeiting its game against Bennett High School because of a Covid-19 outbreak on its team, calling it a "racial injustice and inequity issue," and warning that the district would act to protect its students.
“We have seen a highly disturbing precedent occur with the Bennett/McQuaid football contest case," Cash said in a statement issued Sunday afternoon. "To date, it does not embody a spirit of equity, fairness, and good sportsmanship. The game clearly should have been forfeited due to the significant Covid-19 outbreak on the McQuaid team. Health and safety must always be the first priority for everyone."
Bennett and McQuaid were scheduled to play each other Saturday night for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA Far West Regional title, with the winner advancing to the state semifinal next Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. But after some McQuaid players and an assistant coach tested positive for Covid earlier in the week, Erie County health officials insisted only vaccinated players could participate in the game.
McQuaid then went to court, obtaining a temporary restraining order on Saturday against the Erie County Health Department that barred the county from preventing anyone on the McQuaid team from playing – regardless of vaccination status – as long as they had tested negative for three straight days. The school had argued that the county's restrictions amounted to a "supplemental, extra-regulatory demand" that would "preclude its ability to field a team."
The athletic association, in conjunction with the Erie and Monroe county health departments, then ordered that the game be postponed until a full court hearing can be held. News of the postponement broke three hours before the scheduled 6:30 p.m. game time. The game is now slated to be played at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Williamsville South High School.
But Cash noted that neither the district nor the athletic association have seen the injunction documents "allegedly filed with the court." And he warned that, if the legal case is not heard Monday or Tuesday "and properly resolved," then the district would mobilize public and governmental support behind an effort to force McQuaid to forfeit. Already, Section VI said it would petition the NYSPHSAA on Bennett's behalf to declare a forfeit.
"We will call an urgent press conference and invite all relevant local and state authorities to stand with us," Cash said. "This is fast unfolding as a racial injustice and inequity issue. I will not tolerate, under any circumstance, victimizing and discounting our student athletes when they have followed all the rules pursuant to this matter. As a District, we are fully prepared to take immediate appellate action to ensure a safe, fair, and just outcome.”