Cash: McQuaid's failure to forfeit against Bennett is 'racial injustice and inequity issue'

An indignant Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash took Rochester's McQuaid Jesuit High School to task on Sunday for going to court instead of forfeiting its game against Bennett High School because of a Covid-19 outbreak on its team, calling it a "racial injustice and inequity issue," and warning that the district would act to protect its students.

“We have seen a highly disturbing precedent occur with the Bennett/McQuaid football contest case," Cash said in a statement issued Sunday afternoon. "To date, it does not embody a spirit of equity, fairness, and good sportsmanship. The game clearly should have been forfeited due to the significant Covid-19 outbreak on the McQuaid team. Health and safety must always be the first priority for everyone."

Bennett and McQuaid were scheduled to play each other Saturday night for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA Far West Regional title, with the winner advancing to the state semifinal next Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. But after some McQuaid players and an assistant coach tested positive for Covid earlier in the week, Erie County health officials insisted only vaccinated players could participate in the game.

