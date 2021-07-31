Casey troubles likely to figure in fall mayoral campaign

+7 Law enforcement officials search residences of Pigeon, two other key political figures State and federal law enforcement officials are executing search warrants to gather evidence in a probe involving former Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Steve Pigeon and former Buffalo first deputy mayor Steve Casey, according to

Casey, who left his City Hall job in 2014, figures prominently in the case settled Thursday before Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny, in which his LSA Strategies consulting firm pleaded guilty to wire fraud stemming from the 2012 campaign for the State Senate's 60th District. Casey's firm acknowledged prosecution claims that LSA Strategies schemed to defraud Charles M. Swanick, the former Democratic county legislator from Kenmore who ran in primary and general elections that year.

The government charged that Casey's firm provided consulting services to Swanick, "including arranging for campaign mailings to be printed by an unnamed company." According to prosecutors, LSA defrauded the candidate by having a printing company – believed to Marketing Technologies of WNY – inflate invoices for campaign mailers. Swanick's campaign paid the jacked-up price and the printers gave Casey's firm the cash difference, prosecutors said.

Walton spokesman Seamus Gallivan did not return a call seeking comment. But a campaign source who asked not to be identified said it is not expected that Walton will dwell on the past but look more toward the future. Still, the source noted that Buffalo politics continues to draw FBI attention, and labeled the Casey situation "another example of the old regime's missteps."