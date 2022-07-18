Cars Sharing Main Street gets $54.5 million boost in federal aid

Bringing back car access to Main Street downtown took a major step forward Monday with the announcement of $54.5 million in funding to address the section between Church and Mohawk streets.

The new infusion is slightly more than all of the money spent so far on the project – $53.4 million – since construction began on the 700 block of Main in 2008. It brings the project, now entering its fifth phase, close to completion. If the funds prove enough to reach Church, it would leave only the section from Church to Exchange Street to be completed.

The amount spent so far, plus the new spending, will bring the project cost for Cars Sharing Main Street to nearly $108 million, far above the $40 million cost estimate when the project began.

The return of cars to Main Street, along with the restoration and conversion of buildings into apartments, breweries and restaurants has heralded a downtown rebirth, said Michael Schmand, executive director of Buffalo Place, a nonprofit that works for downtown's betterment.

"If you take a look at where cars on Main Street has been introduced, whether it's the Theatre District or the 500 block of Main Street, it's made a remarkable improvement to the neighborhood," Schmand said.

"The public sector has invested quite a bit of money, but the private sector has come right along and invested right along with the traffic on Main Street," he said.

In the past decade, downtown has seen an increase in residential living. Buffalo Place in June estimated 3,276 downtown residents and a 97% occupancy rate of residential units.

"Returning vehicular traffic to Main Street and associated infrastructure improvements are driving private sector investment, increasing property values, creating interest in downtown living and generating business activity where it languished previously," said Rep. Brian Higgins, who helped secure the bulk of the funding.

"This additional funding will support continued momentum for Buffalo," Higgins said.

Design work is underway for the section between Church and East Mohawk. Construction is expected to start in 2023 or 2024.

The most recent $22.5 million project, from Exchange to Scott Street, is nearly complete. Crews recently demolished the foundation of the former Metro Rail station, have relocated several utilities onto Scott Street and worked on poles that support the wiring that powers the train.

Mayor Byron Brown said completing that work will be a "major boost" for connecting Canalside to the downtown corridor.

“The announcement of an additional $54.5 million to continue the progress on Main Street will build on the great success this project has already had in attracting, maintaining and expanding business, entertainment and residential investment in our downtown core,” the mayor said.

Cars Sharing Main Street, which has included upgrades to lighting and other infrastructure along Main, has been hindered by delays.

Automobiles were first removed from Main from Tupper Street to South Park Avenue around 40 years ago at a cost of $535 million with the introduction of above-ground Metro Rail. It had a devastating effect on downtown businesses, with a 54% drop in property values, nearly one in two stores closing and a loss of some 92% of retail jobs, according to Buffalo Place.

That occurred at the same time downtowns across the nation were hemorrhaging businesses and shoppers to the suburbs.

Returning cars to Main Street was first proposed in the late 1990s.

Project delays were first due to a lengthy period getting sign-offs from federal transportation officials. That was followed by addressing surface rail stations that failed to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Construction has occurred intermittently along Main depending on the availability of federal funds.

Work on the 700 block was completed in July 2009 at a cost of $2.2 million. The 600 block in the Theatre District followed in 2015 for $7.7 million. The 500 block, including Fountain Plaza, was completed in 2015 for $21 million, prior to the work nearing completion from Exchange to Scott.