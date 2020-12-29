Carousel nears fundraising goal as May opening looms

The pandemic hasn't put a damper on fundraising for the carousel coming in May to Canalside.

The not-for-profit Buffalo Heritage Carousel has received grants of $250,000 each from the Margaret L. Wendt Foundation and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation. Another donor gave $35,000 for the naming rights to the carousel's tiger. That leaves the organization $665,000 shy of meeting its $5.8 million fundraising goal.

The organization is waiting to find out if one large donation will be withdrawn due to economic hardships caused by the coronavirus.

"The grant received from the Ralph Wilson Foundation this fall and most recently the grant awarded from the Margaret L Wendt Foundation for our carousel project is sincerely appreciated as we strive to close the funding gap for our carousel project," said Laurie Hauer-LaDuca, the carousel organization's president. "The Buffalo Heritage Carousel plans to open this spring, thanks in part to the generosity and commitment of local foundations, businesses and individuals who have helped bring this family attraction to our community to enjoy for generations to come."