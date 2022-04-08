Caregiving for someone with dementia is hard. Answers to these questions can lighten the load

Donna Gonlag has spent most of the last two decades caring for two people with dementia, first her husband’s aunt and then, for the last eight years, the man she married almost 43 years ago.

Both experiences have been challenging, but different.

“It’s been easier with David than his aunt,” she said. “We didn’t connect with the Alzheimer's Association with her. We didn't even know there was one available.”

The connection through the regional association chapter has made things more manageable for David Gonlag, a certified public accountant diagnosed at age 55 with early onset dementia, and his wife, who has learned to better understand and react to his behaviors – and take them in stride.

“She’s a rock,” he said during an interview last week in their Kenmore home.

David Gonlag was among six panelists last month in online public forum, “Solutions for Dementia Caregiving,” designed to provide insights and strategies for those with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, as well as their caregivers.

Panelists stressed the importance of an early diagnosis and proper support for what remain incurable conditions.

Below are answers to questions asked during the forum, including several left unanswered due to time constraints.

Q: If my mom has Alzheimer's disease, am I more likely to develop it as I age?

David Gonlag is among five people in his family diagnosed with dementia during the last three generations. He lived in the same house during the 1960s with his great-grandmother, who was bedridden with it. His great-aunt succumbed to the disease in the 1970s. His grandmother struggled with it a decade later, ending up in assisted living after she fell and broke her hip. The same fate befell his aunt – a teacher active in retirement – eight years after she moved in with the Gonlags, when bouts of paranoia and fears she might wander became too great. She died in 2015.

“Everybody has about a 10% lifetime risk of dementia,” said Dr. Kinga Szigeti, a neurologist who directs the UBMD Alzheimer's Disease and Memory Disorders Center in Amherst. “If you have a first-degree relative, then that 10% goes to 20%, but there’s still an 80% chance that you are not going to get Alzheimer's.” About 70% of the risk for Alzheimer's disease comes from genetics, she said. Other factors appear to include cardiovascular and environmental risks that are not yet completely understood. The younger someone develops dementia, the more likely it has a stronger genetic component.

Q: With a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), is there any way of determining where this may lead?

“MCI is a clinical diagnosis,” Szigeti said. “All it means is that somebody has some cognitive impairment that does not qualify for dementia.” Functional performance remains typical, but someone may struggle to find the right words or remember someone. Testing can show whether someone has biomarkers that show Alzheimer's will likely develop but not how long that might take.

“I haven’t progressed," David Gonlag said. "Dr. Szigeti doesn't understand why but I have no complaints and she has no complaints.”

Q: I'm considering getting a second evaluation. Is that something that is recommended?

“With a heavy diagnosis like Alzheimer's disease, I always encourage my patients … yes, if it makes you feel better,” Szigeti said.

If someone believes initial testing was incomplete, this can be considered, said Sarah Harlock, program director with the Integrative Center for Memory at Dent Neurologic Institute. “For example,” she said, “if somebody had some cognitive changes, but they weren't sure if it was depression, or if it was anxiety, or if it was attention deficit issues, then neuropsychological testing can help tease those pieces out. It's questionable how much the insurance would cover. I also think that you need to have a really good communication with your providers,” she said. “If there's some piece of your evaluation that you feel is lacking, or you don't understand … it may mean that you need a better explanation of what was found.”

Q: Are there geriatric specialists, financial advisors and attorneys for Alzheimer’s patients and their families to consult when it's time to seek professional caregiving assistance – specifically if there is not a caregiving plan already in place?

Yes. “Building your care team is the most important step in ensuring your loved one with Alzheimer's or related dementia is taken care of throughout the diagnosis,” said Lauren Ashburn, associate director of advocacy for the Alzheimer’s Association of New York State. She encourages families to start with an elder law attorney who specializes in preparing aging Americans to legally navigate through life. This includes preparing older adults for long-term care, planning and settling an estate and determining if you qualify for government benefits. A financial advisor can help plan for care costs not covered by insurance or Medicare. “This cost requires planning well ahead of a diagnosis,” Ashburn said, “but if a diagnosis is already here, the time to plan is now.”

Geriatric case managers and aging life care professionals also can help families plan and navigate difficult topics, as well as help find long-term care and caregivers. Health providers and the Alzheimer’s Association can help start the process. “No family goes through this diagnosis the same,” Ashburn said, “which is why we personalize our approach to every family we work with.”

Q: What should you eat or avoid eating to prevent or address dementia? What about coconut oil or a keto diet? Avoiding sugar and carbs?

“Currently there is a worldwide effort to study and understand the effect of lifestyle including diet, on the prevention of dementia,” Harlock said. A Finnish study showed that cognitive decline can be slowed, and sometimes improved, with healthy eating, adequate sleep and regular exercise. Variations on the Mediterranean and Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diets are often recommended, she said. These diets focus on healthy fats, whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts and seeds. Olive oil is the primary source of added fat. “Other diets, such as the Ketogenic Diet, need to be considered carefully as they are not appropriate for everyone. I would strongly encourage people to work with a dietician or nutritionist to assess needs and identify a healthy, sustainable diet.”

Q: Please speak to any information you have on Aduhelm: criteria for selection; how to arrange an evaluation for consideration; known side effects; cost and what, if any, health insurance coverage.

The FDA last June gave accelerated approval for this therapy, also known as aducanumab, to treat mild to moderate dementia. It sparked a great deal of controversy. “The clinical trials showed that the treatment was effective at removing beta amyloid, which is the hallmark of Alzheimer's disease,” Harlock said. “While there was no statistically significant evidence to demonstrate that the medication improved cognition or quality of life, the FDA determined that it was reasonable to think that removing amyloid would result in cognitive and functional improvement.”

Biogen, the drugmaker, set treatment costs at more than $28,000 a year, not counting related diagnostic monitoring and treatment. The therapy involves hourlong infusions every four weeks, with MRIs to check for side effects that may include brain swelling or bleeding. Other side effects can include headaches, dizziness, nausea, diarrhea, confusion and vision changes.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will decide as early as Monday whether insurance will cover the treatments, or administration of the drug will be available only to those who can afford it or are in clinical trials.

Dent Neurologic Institute has provided a small number of patients with Aduhelm and is awaiting that ruling as it considers how to best proceed, Harlock said.

Szigeti is among physicians who believes this and similar therapies should remain in the trial stage.

Q: What are the most important things to do to assure my loved one can live at home as long and safely as possible?

The regional Alzheimer’s Association staff and fellow support group members helped the Gonlags set up a care plan.

“It's imperative to have the right people on your team as well as allowing for support,” Ashburn said. “A lot of caregivers we speak with refuse support due to thinking it is putting the burden on somebody else or that they should be taking care of their loved one alone because they are the only ones who will do it right. There are no perfect caregivers, but there are caregivers out there too often that suffer from mental health disorders and physical health decline because they have not asked for help or support. Call us to discuss what this care plan might look like. It might be involve other services like an adult day program, an in-home care provider, safety devices, or informal support.”

“In our case,” caregiver and forum panelist Ron Garra said, “my discovery of the Catholic Health LIFE (Living Independently for Elders) program gave me the assistance I needed and a day care opportunity, which helped keep my wife at home for a full year.” Sue Garra moved into the Mercy Nursing Facility at OLV late last fall. “If not for Covid,” her husband said, “there would have been more in-home aides and Sue probably would have been home even longer.”

Q: How do I find adult day care for my loved one, or perhaps respite situations?

The Alzheimer’s Association Community Resource Finder (alz.org/crf) is a free online tool to help you find programs and services across the country. “In Western New York, we have developed partnerships with local churches to provide free respite services through volunteers and we also have respite funding through our local offices for the aging,” Ashburn said. “By calling us, we can provide you with your best options as well as financial options to help.”

Q: What should I look for to tell me that it’s time for assisted living or skilled nursing home care? What if one parent needs that care and the other parent is adamant about keeping things the way they are?

If your loved one has wandered off and gotten lost more than once, or has lost interest in daily grooming, needs or activities, a higher level of care is likely needed, Ashburn said. These signs raise the need for primary caregivers to ask, and honestly answer the following questions, with help from others if warranted:

Am I facing difficulty in hands-on care and no one else is able to help?

Does my loved one need constant care and supervision that I am unable to provide?

Am I feeling emotionally and physically exhausted to the point I cannot appropriately care for my loved one or myself?

“It's really hard to pinpoint the exact time that the transition to a long-term care placement is needed,” Ashburn said, “and that's why it's really important to talk with your health care provider about needs and changes. They will be an advocate for you and your loved one.”

It is time, Ron Garra said, “when the physical effort becomes overwhelming, the caregiver is stressed to the point that it affects their health, and time together is more a burden than a joy.” He continues to see his wife daily now that she is in a nursing home. “Afternoons with Sue are so enjoyable,” he said. “I look forward to the visits.”

Q: Can you suggest ways to get a person with Alzheimer’s or another dementia to agree to move closer to family and into independent or assisted living instead of living alone hours from family?

“Honestly share the family’s desire to have them closer … because you want them to be nearby and not just out of a sense of obligation,” David Gonlag said. “If assisted living is needed, focus on how everyone’s needs will be better met.”

Gonlag loses his train of thought at times while talking, and has gaps in his long-term memory. He retired shortly after his diagnosis and receives Social Security disability payments. Medications that help with some forms of dementia might make his worse, he said, so he takes other steps to retain as much of his cognition as possible.

He has taken up painting and helps keeps his mind fresh playing Word Stacks and Gummy Drop on his cellphone and laptop. He starts every morning with coffee and a newspaper.

“Once you start realizing there's all these things you don't remember, it scares you,” he said. "Realizing that, adapting to that, it's a big step. You get two choices, you can either back away from it and cover it up and hide, pretend it's not happening, or you can address it head-on. And that's what's worked for me.”

He got so involved with the regional Alzheimer’s Association that he became the first person with dementia to join its board of directors. Three years ago, he also became a member of the Alzheimer’s Association National Early-Stage Advisory Group.

Confidential monthly support group meetings, held online during the pandemic, return later this month in person at the new Alzheimer’s Association of WNY offices in Amherst. That will allow Donna Gonlag and fellow caregivers to get together for lunch at the same time and provide each other support and encouragement.

The Alzheimer’s Association has helped her learned to limit her husband’s choices to two when it comes to the clothes and foods he should choose, and help him work through the frustrations he can feel living in a different normal.

He likes this piece of advice the staff has given her: "Don't argue with him."

Donna Gonlag feels as hopeful as she can about the future. Still, she need only look back on her past to understand the challenges ahead.

“I don’t know,” she said, “if you can be prepared for someone not knowing who you are.”

Dementia resources

Community resource finder: alz.org/crf

The Longest Day: alz.org/tld

Dent Neurologic: dentinstitute.com; 716-250-2000

UB Center for Excellence in Alzheimer's Disease in WNY: buffalo.edu/cead; 829-5432

Support groups

The Alzheimer’s Association Western New York Chapter offers support groups for those with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. It also officers more than two dozen monthly support group meetings to help caregivers express themselves without judgment and find encouragement and guidance from others in the same situation. They have been offered online during various days and times throughout the pandemic. Some will continue that way. In-person groups resume this month.

Learn more at alz.org/wny or by calling 800-272-3900.

Starting Thursday, a new Art and Support for Caregivers group will meet online for four every-other-week sessions. Art experience is unnecessary. Staff will mail free art materials if needed. Register at bit.ly/ArtWinter22 or call 716-626-0600, Ext. 313.

Better brain health

What: Health Brain, Healthy You: free health and resource fair

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Health Professions HUB at D'Youville, 301 Connecticut St.

Details: Features dementia education, health and wellness tips, blood pressure readings, free recipe bags, healthy recipe demonstrations, SNAP screenings, and more. In partnership with FeedMore WNY, D'Youville School of Pharmacy, and the Medically Oriented Gym at Jericho Road.

Register: Recommended, but not required, by calling the Alzheimer's Association WNY at 716-626-0600, Ext. 313 or visiting tinyurl.com/HBHYWNY

