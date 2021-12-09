Car that went into Niagara River rapids getting closer to brink of falls

The day after the body of a woman was plucked from a car that plunged into the Niagara River near the edge of the American Falls, the vehicle moved closer to the brink and was upside down, according to witnesses.
When the U.S. Coast Guard made the rescue attempt Wednesday, the vehicle was right side up and appeared to be stuck on rocks, about 100 to 150 feet from the brink.
The rescue attempt ended with the somber news that the woman in the vehicle was already dead before the diver was lowered by helicopter to the vehicle, opened the passenger door, pulled her out and lifted her to shore.
By late Thursday morning, the vehicle drifted to about 40 feet from the brink. It also appeared to be teetering on its roof, raising speculation that it might go over the falls.
Watch now: @TheBuffaloNews The car involved in yesterday’s mishap has moved down stream and has rested just before the brink of #NiagaraFalls. pic.twitter.com/yBsuU8deBI— Robert Kirkham (@RobertKirkhamBN) December 9, 2021
Shortly before noon Wednesday, several 911 calls were made about a vehicle going into the river from between the vehicle bridge and pedestrian bridge of Goat Island.
A Coast Guard helicopter arrived about two hours later, and a rescue swimmer was lowered on a rope to the partially submerged vehicle. The rescue swimmer, who carried an axe, was able to pull the woman out of the vehicle and the two were brought over to land.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was described as being in her late 60s and from the region. Authorities have not released her name and are conducting an investigation on how her vehicle ended up in the water.
The daring rescue attempt was captured live on video and through social media and drew attention from around the world.